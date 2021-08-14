Manchester United Transfer News: Amad Diallo And Pereira Expected To Leave

Embed from Getty Images

Today is the day! Manchester United start their new Premier League campaign, their 30th since the breakaway in 1992! The Red Devils will host Leeds United at Old Trafford in early Saturday kick-off, after the new season was opened on Friday night with a 2-0 win for Brentford against Arsenal. While we wait for the Red Devils to hit the pitch, let’s see what are the latest transfer news surrounding the club, since there have been some in the last few days.

Everton Look To Pereira

Manchester United know that Andreas Pereira will not be the player they hoped for when they signed him as a youngster, but it feels like this is the summer when the Brazilian midfielder will leave the club for good. And that could be to Everton.

After several years of going on loans and a couple of seasons in between when Pereira had stayed and tried to get his place in the team, the club is now looking to offload the Brazilian and get the much needed cash to continue operating in the summer. Many clubs have contact United about the possibility of loaning Pereira, but the club only want to sell him. That is where Everton come into the picture, as Rafael Benitez’s side could be signing him. They are also the club that could definitely pay for his transfer fee, unlike the likes of Lazio and Flamengo, who want him on loan.

Diallo To Be Loaned Out

Amad Diallo is one of the youngsters that got his chance in 2021, playing on the right wing and picking up some valuable minutes in the first team. Bot now that Jadon Sancho is here and things are taking a different turn, the Ivory Coast international is expected to leave Old Trafford for a season-long loan. FC Basel and Crystal Palace have been asking for Amad for a loan until the summer of 2022, while also some Bundesliga and other Premier League clubs are in the race, according to Fabrizio Romano.

No decision has been made yet in regards to where Diallo will go. United will definitely want some loan fee and that part of the conversation could make a difference to where Diallo will go. However, FC Basel do not feel like a too bad option, even though many would want Diallo to stay in England to adjust to the Premier League football. At Basel, Diallo would be playing in an attacking team, similarly to United, and would also get the chances to play some European football as well. But, let’s wait and see what happens.

While You Are Here

Manchester United palyers Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes have been nominated for the UEFA Europa League Player of the Season Award. They are two of the three nominees, as Villarreal’s striker Gerard Moreno is also in contention for the award. Moreno himself guided the La Liga outfit to the European trophy and will therefore be expected to win the award. Fernandes and Cavani did well in the competition United came to play only after exiting the Champions League.