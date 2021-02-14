News Ticker

CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs West Bromwich Albion

February 14, 2021 Nebojša Marković Man United, Match Previews, Premier League 0

Manchester United have done well in the FA Cup to get through to the sixth round, but the Premier League action is back. This time at The Hawthorns, where the Red Devils will try to beat the relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen his starting XI for this match and this is what we can expected. Anthony Martial gets his chance in the starting lineup on the left flank, Marcus Rashford will be moved to the righ, while Edinson Cavani starts up front.

Scott McTominay and Fred are the manager’s favourite central midfield partnership, while Victor Lindelof is the centre-back paired with Harry Maguire. Also, Luke Shaw is back in the lineup at left-back.

