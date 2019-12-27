Burnley vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United bounced back from an ugly 2-0 loss against Watford with a solid 4-1 victory against Newcastle United. The Red Devils got off to a slow start and were down on the score within the first 20 minutes; but a scoring barrage in the final minutes of the first half allowed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to build a lead they would never relinquish. But now Manchester United will play their final game of 2019 aiming to get another win when they will visit Burnley at Turf Moor. This match will kick-off Saturday at 19:45 GMT.

Team News

Scott McTominay suffered knee ligament in the match against Newcastle, and he should miss out on this match. If the Scotsman is ruled out, then Paul Pogba could start for the first time since September. The Frenchman has looked good in the last two games where he has come off the bench. Diogo Dalot, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all out. Expect manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep rotating the side, something he has done consistently over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, Burnley will be without Benjamin Gibson and Aaron Lennon, but these will be the lone two absentees for The Clarets. The former Tottenham winger will be missed since he registers 12 league appearances this term, but Gibson has played just once this term so his absence shouldn’t be much of a factor.

Form guide

Manchester United have gone W1, D1, L1 over their last three league matches, but they have been playing at a decent level overall and right now they sit in 7th place of the standings with 28 points. If we include all competitions into the mix, we can see The Red Devils have dropped just two games over their last 12 competitive games (W7, D3, L2). Plus, they have also won three of their last six EPL matches (W3, D1, L2). They might remain quite far from the title race. However, Manchester United are a clear Top 4 candidate. They own a W2, D3, L4 mark on the road, however. Solskjaer’s men must improve their away form as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Burnley sit in 12th place of the standings with 24 points thanks to a W7, D3, L9 mark in the current term. They are coming off a 1-0 away win at Everton the last time out, and they have registered a W2, L3 mark over their last five league matches. Their home record reads W5, L4 after nine matches, and they one of two teams that are yet to draw at home.

What is our recent record against Burnley?

Manchester United and Burnley have met 122 times and The Red Devils have a clear edge thanks to a W60, D21, L41 record. These two sides have met 10 times in the Premier League, and United’s dominance is clear with only one defeat in 10 contests (W5, D4, L1).

The last meeting between these two sides at Turf Moor ended with a 2-0 win for The Red Devils thanks to a brace from Romelu Lukaku.

Predicted outcome

Manchester United are coming a huge win over Newcastle and they enter this game with a high morale given their recent run of form. On the other hand, Burnley have been quite inconsistent over their last few weeks. The Red Devils are the better team if we analyse the last five matches. Burnley will be a tough opponent, and they will aim to end their 2019 with a strong performance. The game could be a low-scoring affair, but Manchester United should to secure another win despite playing on the road.