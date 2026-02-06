Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United remain without Patrick Dorgu and Matthijs de Ligt, who continue to recover from thigh and back injuries respectively. Mason Mount is also unavailable after sustaining a knock in training, with this fixture arriving too soon for his return. Michael Carrick is not expected to deviate significantly from the side that has delivered three successive league victories. However, Benjamin Sesko’s decisive contribution off the bench last weekend has strengthened his case for a recall in attack. Should the Slovenian be restored to the starting XI, one of Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo or Matheus Cunha would likely make way.

Bruno Fernandes continues to orchestrate proceedings from an advanced central role. The captain has registered 12 Premier League assists this season – the highest tally in the division and matching his personal best in a single campaign – and remains the focal point of United’s creative output behind the central striker.

Tottenham travel north with an extensive injury list. James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are sidelined with knee problems, while Mohammed Kudus is nursing a thigh issue. Pedro Porro, Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur are absent with hamstring injuries, Ben Davies and Lucas Bergvall are out with ankle concerns, and Kevin Danso is recovering from a toe problem. Dominic Solanke and Cristian Romero were unable to complete the full match against Manchester City, and Micky van de Ven has missed the last two fixtures with a minor issue, though all three are available for selection. Djed Spence remains a doubt. Solanke, who has an impressive scoring record against United, is expected to spearhead the attack, with Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel pushing for involvement alongside or instead of Randal Kolo Muani and Xavi Simons.

Form Guide

United’s resurgence under Carrick has been emphatic. Since his appointment, the Red Devils have claimed nine points from nine and extended their unbeaten Premier League run to seven matches. Statement victories over Arsenal and Manchester City were followed by a dramatic 3-2 triumph against Fulham, sealed by Sesko’s stoppage-time winner. Another victory would mark four consecutive league wins for the first time since early 2024. Confidence has returned to Old Trafford, with attacking cohesion and improved defensive structure underpinning the upturn in results.

Tottenham’s trajectory has been less convincing. Despite earning a spirited 2-2 draw against Manchester City – recovering through two goals from Solanke – they remain winless in their last six Premier League outings. Defensive vulnerabilities have been a recurring theme, particularly in the opening half of matches, and their home form has been among the weakest in the division. Currently positioned in the lower half of the table and closer to the relegation places than the top five, Spurs require a sustained run to alter the narrative of their season.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will get a 1-0 win against Tottenham. While Spurs possess the individual quality to threaten, United enter the contest as favourites and should have enough firepower to edge this encounter.