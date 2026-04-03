Man United News: Hojlund Certain To Be Sold, Ugarte Expected To Follow Suit

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Hojlund Set to Finalise Napoli Switch

Rasmus Hojlund is poised to bring his time at Manchester United to a close at the end of the season, with a permanent transfer to Napoli now imminent. The move will formally end his association with the club just three years into a five-year contract, despite the forward having spent only two campaigns on the pitch at Old Trafford.

From the club’s perspective, the decision reflects a calculated piece of business. Offloading the striker at a moment when his market value has recovered, and with a committed buyer prepared to meet the valuation, positions the deal as beneficial for all involved. While Hojlund, a lifelong United supporter, had envisioned a long-term future leading the line, his ambitions of being a regular starter appear increasingly incompatible with the club’s current attacking hierarchy.

A disappointing 2024/2025 season forced United to reassess their options, ultimately prompting the arrival of Benjamin Sesko for £73 million. That signing effectively reshaped the pecking order. Even Sesko has struggled to fully secure his place, competing with in-form attackers such as Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha, despite an encouraging recent scoring run.

Since relocating to Naples, Hojlund has rediscovered a degree of attacking consistency. Across 37 appearances in all competitions, he has contributed 14 goals and four assists, while also adding the Supercoppa Italiana to his honours. Journalist Ben Jacobs stated that the transfer to Napoli is effectively settled, noting that United are set to receive £38 million from the deal.

Ugarte Expected to Exit Old Trafford

Manuel Ugarte is also approaching the end of his Manchester United career, with indications suggesting he will depart following the club’s remaining fixtures this season. His spell at Old Trafford, which began with promise, is set to conclude after just two years, having failed to establish lasting credibility with the club’s hierarchy.

Despite receiving consistent opportunities to prove his worth, Ugarte has struggled to deliver performances convincing enough to secure a long-term role. His recent appearances have often coincided with United losing control in matches, a pattern that has not gone unnoticed among supporters. Although he has been described as a dynamic presence for his national team, his influence at club level has diminished significantly.

The midfielder’s situation worsened following the managerial shift that saw Michael Carrick reintroduce Kobbie Mainoo alongside Casemiro in midfield. Reduced fixture congestion, caused by the absence of European competition and early exits from domestic cups, has further limited opportunities for fringe players such as Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee.

While United are expected to strengthen their squad ahead of a likely return to the Champions League, Ugarte does not feature in those plans. He is anticipated to leave alongside Casemiro, who is set to become a free agent, necessitating multiple midfield reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window. Interest in Ugarte remains strong, however, with clubs such as Ajax and AS Monaco monitoring his availability, alongside potential suitors from France, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Jacobs indicated that Ugarte will be among the casualties of United’s midfield overhaul, explaining that even in an optimistic scenario, the player would be relegated to a peripheral role once new signings arrive and Mainoo’s contract situation is resolved.