Man United News: Devils Looking At Forest Defender, Turkish Giants Want Bayindir

Devils Now Looking At Forest Defender

Manchester United are positioning themselves firmly in the race to sign Murillo this summer, with the Nottingham Forest centre-back emerging as one of the most sought-after defenders in the Premier League. Forest are determined to retain their defensive lynchpin, but interest from heavyweight clubs could complicate matters, particularly if Champions League football is on offer. Murillo tasted European competition for the first time this season during Forest’s Europa League campaign, making six appearances, and a step up to Europe’s elite competition would represent a significant milestone in his development.

Since arriving in 2023, the Brazilian has been a constant presence in Forest’s back line. He has accumulated 86 Premier League appearances across two-and-a-half seasons, starting every single one, underlining both his durability and importance. According to reports relayed by Football Fancast from TeamTalk, competition for his signature has intensified. Chelsea and United are described as the leading contenders, with United particularly impressed by Murillo’s composure in possession and consistent defensive output.

Securing an agreement early in the window would strengthen United’s position, though the defender’s immediate focus will be on international ambitions. With one senior Brazil cap to his name, a strong finish to the campaign could enhance his hopes of World Cup involvement. Forest’s league position may also influence the situation. Sitting just above the relegation zone, the club faces a tense run-in. Relegation would significantly increase the likelihood of a summer departure, and United’s own pursuit of Champions League qualification may prove decisive in convincing the 23-year-old to choose Old Trafford over rival suitors.

Besiktas Interested In Bayindir

Altay Bayindir’s future at Manchester United is also under scrutiny, with Besiktas reportedly exploring a move for the goalkeeper before the Turkish transfer deadline.

The 27-year-old joined United in 2023 but has struggled to establish himself as first choice. Despite Andre Onana’s inconsistent performances, Bayindir has largely remained a backup option. He was handed a brief run in the side earlier this season but failed to fully convince, drawing criticism for his command of the penalty area following a defeat to Manchester City. Nevertheless, interest from his homeland persists. talkSPORT reports that Besiktas are eager to strengthen their goalkeeping department and have identified Bayindir, alongside Leeds United’s Illan Meslier, as potential targets.

United were previously open to offers before the English window closed, though circumstances may now complicate a mid-season exit. From Bayindir’s perspective, a return to Turkey could offer regular minutes and strengthen his case for international selection ahead of the expanded World Cup, should Turkiye qualify. With competition intensifying both in defence and between the posts, United’s summer plans are beginning to take shape as the club balances squad depth, financial strategy and European ambitions.