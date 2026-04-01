Could Man United Change Course On Marcus Rashford?

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Man United Might Change Rashford Course

Manchester United are prepared to reconsider Marcus Rashford’s future if Barcelona opt against meeting the agreed £26 million fee to make his move permanent. As it stands, there is no certainty that the forward will remain at Camp Nou beyond the current campaign, despite the structure of the initial agreement.

The terms, finalised in July, included a purchase option rather than a mandatory clause, allowing Barcelona flexibility in their decision-making. While this provides the Catalan side with room to manoeuvre, it also opens the door for United to reassess their position. Reports suggest that manager Hansi Flick is keen to retain Rashford, though financial constraints may complicate proceedings.

According to Sky Sports journalist Danyal Khan, United would be willing to bring Rashford back to Carrington if necessary, with the intention of negotiating a more lucrative deal elsewhere. He said that the club believe they could command a higher fee on the market, particularly if Barcelona attempt to negotiate a reduced price during upcoming discussions.

Barcelona’s well-documented financial instability is expected to play a role in negotiations, with the Spanish side reportedly planning to submit a lower offer. United, however, are prepared to withdraw from talks rather than accept unfavourable terms. Rashford is understood to favour a prolonged stay in Spain, although he would likely accept the club’s decision and pursue alternative options should a permanent transfer fail to materialise.

On the pitch, the England international has delivered a respectable return of 10 goals and 13 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. However, his role has diminished following a minor injury setback in March, with limited involvement since his return. He has twice remained an unused substitute and accumulated only 28 minutes across two outings, raising further uncertainty about his long-term place in the squad.

Martinez Returns To Training

Lisandro Martinez has resumed training on grass as he works towards a return for Manchester United ahead of their push for a top-four finish. The defender has been undertaking individual sessions and is targeting a comeback in time for the fixture against Leeds United on April 13.

His potential availability would offer a timely boost for manager Michael Carrick, particularly with Harry Maguire serving a one-match suspension. Martinez would be expected to slot straight back into the starting line-up alongside Leny Yoro, with selection decisions likely to shift again once Maguire returns for the meeting with Chelsea on April 18. Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt remains unavailable due to an ongoing back issue that has sidelined him since November. It is still unclear whether he will feature again before the end of the season, adding further uncertainty to United’s defensive options.

Martinez’s campaign has been heavily disrupted by injury setbacks. A serious cruciate ligament injury sustained in February delayed his first appearance of the 2025/2026 season until late November, when he featured against Crystal Palace. He subsequently managed a run of 13 matches before suffering a calf injury in the clash with West Ham United on February 10, which has kept him sidelined ever since. United have historically taken a cautious approach with Martinez’s recovery, prioritising full fitness before reintegration into the squad. Despite such measures, his recurring injury issues remain a concern.