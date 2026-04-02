Who Could Man United Choose As Harry Maguire Successor?

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United Think About Maguire Successor

Manchester United have renewed their interest in Jarrad Branthwaite, with internal discussions over a future defensive successor continuing behind the scenes. The club’s admiration for the Everton centre-back stretches back to early 2023, and has remained consistent despite previous setbacks in negotiations.

United made a determined attempt to secure Branthwaite’s services in the summer of 2024, following his standout campaign on Merseyside. Two offers, valued at £35 million and £45 million, were submitted but swiftly rejected, as Everton made it clear that neither proposal came close to their valuation. Faced with firm resistance, United shifted their focus and completed deals for Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, investing heavily in long-term defensive reinforcements.

Despite those acquisitions, the club are once again assessing their depth at centre-back. While Harry Maguire is expected to extend his stay, senior figures are already planning for the longer term, identifying potential successors ahead of his eventual departure. Branthwaite has re-emerged as a leading candidate, with recent developments indicating that United’s interest remains active.

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that talks took place as recently as February, when United representatives met with the player’s camp. He explained that the interest from United has not diminished, adding that the timing of any move remains uncertain. He said that the player has prioritised recovery and a return to full fitness, and that a transfer could materialise either this summer or next. He added that United are keen to secure a successor while Maguire is still part of the squad.

Napoli Could Target Malacia In Free Transfer Move

Napoli are reportedly considering a move for Tyrell Malacia, whose contract with Manchester United is set to expire at the end of the season. The left-back, who joined from Feyenoord in 2022 under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, initially established himself as a regular presence in the side before injuries disrupted his progress.

A loan spell at PSV Eindhoven during the second half of last season offered him valuable minutes, but upon returning to Old Trafford, Malacia found himself on the fringes. He became part of a group of players deemed surplus to requirements under Ruben Amorim, alongside high-profile names such as Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho, all of whom departed in the summer of 2025.

A proposed move to Turkey in January ultimately collapsed due to injury complications elsewhere, leaving Malacia without a transfer. His involvement this season has been minimal, limited to two brief substitute appearances against Newcastle United, reinforcing expectations that he will leave once his contract expires.

According to Italian journalist Carlo Alvino, Napoli’s sporting director Giovanni Manna recently travelled to England to explore a deal for a United player nearing the end of his contract. While the identity was not explicitly confirmed, Malacia is considered the most likely candidate due to his age and relatively modest wage demands.

A move to Naples would see Malacia reunite with former teammates Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund. McTominay has already made a significant impact since joining the Italian side, playing a key role in their Scudetto-winning campaign and earning Serie A MVP honours, while Hojlund has revitalised his form following his own switch from Old Trafford.