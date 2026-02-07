CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United have won three Premier League matches on the bounce and today they are going for fourth, against Tottenham. Michael Carrick did not change much his lineup. Senne Lammens is in goal, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are the two centre-backs, while Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw take up the full-back positions. Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo once again play together in central midfield. Bruno Fernandes is the attacking midfielder, while Amad Diallo will be on the right wing, Bryan Mbeumo will be on the left, while Matheus Cunha is the lone striker.