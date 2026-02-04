Maguire Wants To Stay At Man United, Saudi Pro League Target Signs New Deal

Embed from Getty Images

Maguire Ready For Pay Cut To Stay At Man United

Harry Maguire has reportedly signalled his willingness to accept a significant wage reduction in order to prolong his stay at Manchester United beyond the current campaign. According to the iPaper Sport, the defender currently earns £200,000 per week but would consider trimming that figure by approximately £80,000 if it secures a new agreement.

As it stands, INEOS are not expected to trigger the one-year extension clause in Maguire’s contract, a move that would keep him on his existing salary for another season. Instead, discussions over revised terms could provide a compromise. Pete Hall reports that some senior figures within the club value Maguire’s influence both on the pitch and inside a dressing room perceived to be short on authoritative voices.

His situation contrasts with that of Casemiro, who has already confirmed that this summer will mark the end of his four-year spell in Manchester. Although the Brazilian also has an option year in his deal, he has indicated that the timing is right to move on. Casemiro has remained a pivotal presence in midfield this season, starting virtually every match for which he has been available, and is determined to help United secure Champions League qualification before departing.

Maguire’s campaign has been interrupted by injury setbacks, yet he has featured prominently since Michael Carrick’s appointment, completing 90 minutes in each of the interim coach’s victories so far. His form during this period has strengthened the argument for continuity, albeit on adjusted financial terms.

Ruben Neves Not A Possibility Anymore

Manchester United’s hopes of recruiting Ruben Neves have been extinguished after the midfielder committed his future to Al-Hilal. The Portuguese international has signed a contract extension keeping him in Riyadh until 2029, ending speculation over a potential return to European football.

United are preparing for a midfield reshuffle. With Casemiro departing and Manuel Ugarte struggling to fully convince, reinforcements are inevitable, particularly if the club returns to European competition next season. Elliot Anderson is understood to be the leading target, with Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba also admired. However, the financial outlay required to secure more than one of those Premier League-based options could prove prohibitive.

Neves had emerged as an attractive alternative. Exploratory discussions were held with his representatives, and there had been hope that either a reduced-fee deal in January or a free transfer in the summer might be feasible. His previous Premier League pedigree, established during his time at Wolves, made him a logical candidate for a swift reintegration into English football.

Al-Hilal’s confirmation of his extension has now closed that avenue. The Saudi club described the agreement as a major strategic step, reinforcing their ambitions after an already active period in the market.

With Neves no longer available, attention is likely to shift elsewhere. Names such as Angelo Stiller, Alex Scott and Tyler Adams may re-enter internal conversations as more financially accessible profiles. Technical director Jason Wilcox retains time to refine the shortlist, but the midfield rebuild has become a central pillar of United’s upcoming summer strategy.