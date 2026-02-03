Man United News: Club’s Summer Plans Revealed

What Are Man United Planning For The Next Summer?

After a notably quiet winter window, attention has already shifted to what Manchester United will – and will not – do when the market reopens. According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, expectations of a blockbuster summer at Old Trafford may need to be tempered.

INEOS opted for continuity in January, resisting the urge to reshape Michael Carrick’s squad mid-season. Activity was largely confined to academy logistics, with players such as Harry Amass and Toby Collyer recalled before heading back out on revised loan spells in the Championship. No senior reinforcements arrived, and even a potential departure failed to materialise. Tyrell Malacia, widely expected to leave, remained at the club after a proposed deadline-day switch to Besiktas was abruptly cancelled.

That inactivity has fuelled speculation of a significant summer rebuild, particularly if United secure Champions League qualification. However, Ornstein suggests the approach will be more measured than many anticipate. Rather than wholesale changes, the focus is expected to centre on targeted upgrades.

Midfield appears the priority. Carrick’s shift has seen Bruno Fernandes restored to a more advanced role, leaving Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo as the regular pairing deeper in the pitch, with Manuel Ugarte the only senior alternative. With Casemiro’s departure already confirmed, United are likely to pursue at least two midfield additions. Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton remain among the names under consideration.

Beyond midfield, Ornstein anticipates a move for a left-sided attacker after United missed out on Antoine Semenyo in January. Matheus Cunha is viewed internally as a strong fit, though alternative profiles are also being assessed. A defensive addition could also depend on Harry Maguire’s contract situation, with a final decision on his future yet to be reached.

Devils Ready To Offload Ugarte

While Carrick’s appointment has revitalised several members of the squad during an impressive run of results, Manuel Ugarte has not experienced a similar upturn. Despite the renewed optimism following victories over Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham, the Uruguayan midfielder continues to face scrutiny.

Signed for £42 million in the summer of 2024, Ugarte has struggled to consistently impose himself. Even a previous reunion with Ruben Amorim failed to spark a sustained improvement, and reports now suggest United are prepared to consider offers at the end of the campaign.

According to The i Paper, the club have grown concerned about the instability that often accompanies his introductions into matches. Ironically deployed as a holding midfielder to protect leads, his appearances have coincided with periods of vulnerability, including the recent scare against Fulham when United surrendered control before eventually prevailing.

Galatasaray have monitored his situation for several weeks and are expected to renew their interest in the summer. Two additional Turkish clubs are also credited with tracking developments. United previously resisted a January departure due to limited depth in midfield, but with structural changes anticipated in that department, the coming window may offer a natural point of separation for both player and club.