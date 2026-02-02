Manchester United 3-2 Fulham: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United extended their winning run to three Premier League matches with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Fulham at Old Trafford, maintaining Michael Carrick’s flawless start as interim head coach. The result propelled the Red Devils back into the top four, with Casemiro, Matheus Cunha and a stoppage-time winner from Benjamin Sesko sealing all three points.

Cunha Returns And Makes A Difference

Carrick was forced into a reshuffle following Patrick Dorgu’s hamstring injury against Arsenal, and Cunha’s return to the starting XI on the left flank proved decisive. Offering a contrasting profile to Dorgu, Cunha frequently drifted infield, allowing Luke Shaw to provide width on the overlap and giving United greater unpredictability in the final third.

Having already found the net last week, Cunha continued his momentum with a powerful right-footed strike in the second half. His directness and willingness to attack space added a fresh dimension to United’s forward play and kept Fulham’s defensive line unsettled throughout.

Fulham Unable To Manage The Match

For long stretches, Fulham competed impressively and demonstrated why they remain in the conversation for European qualification. However, their inability to see out key moments once again proved costly. Conceding late has become a recurring theme, and this latest setback marked yet another instance of dropped points in the closing minutes.

While individual errors will inevitably attract scrutiny, the issue appears more structural than personal. Game management, particularly in high-pressure environments, remains an area requiring improvement if Fulham are to bridge the gap to the division’s elite. The quality within the squad is evident, yet the composure required to close out tight contests continues to elude them.

Bruno Keeps His Streak Going

Bruno Fernandes delivered another influential performance against familiar opposition. Earlier in the season, he endured a frustrating outing against Fulham, but this time he set the tone by providing the assist for Casemiro’s opener.

That contribution extended his remarkable creative streak, with the United captain now registering assists in four consecutive league matches. His overall tally for the campaign has already surpassed last season’s output, underlining his importance to Carrick’s revitalised side.

Sesko Shows He Can Still Offer More

Although yet to start under Carrick, Benjamin Sesko demonstrated his value once again from the bench. With the contest level at 2-2 and momentum threatening to swing away from United, the Slovenian striker delivered a composed and clinical finish deep into stoppage time.

It was his fifth Premier League goal of the season and arguably his most important, rescuing three significant points at a pivotal stage of the campaign. Sesko’s adaptation since arriving in the summer has not been seamless, but moments such as this highlight both his potential and his resilience. If harnessed consistently, they could yet define United’s push for a top-four finish.