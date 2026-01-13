Michael Carrick To Become Manchester United Interim Manager

Embed from Getty Images

Michael Carrick is set to be appointed as Manchester United’s interim manager, with the club opting for continuity and familiarity as they navigate a critical period of the season. Following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim last week, INEOS have chosen to postpone the hiring of a permanent head coach until the summer, placing added importance on the caretaker appointment.

With United still embroiled in a tight race for Champions League qualification, the decision carried significant sporting and financial weight. After several days of internal discussions, the club hierarchy have settled on Carrick, who is expected to be confirmed in the role imminently after impressing during the interview process. He was viewed as a stronger fit than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose name had also been heavily linked with a return.

Ben Jacobs has reported that Darren Fletcher, who has overseen the team in the immediate aftermath of Amorim’s exit, could remain involved in a technical capacity. However, Fletcher is not expected to continue as assistant manager once Carrick formally takes charge.

Carrick Makes First Decision

One of Carrick’s earliest calls appears to concern his backroom staff. Wayne Rooney publicly expressed his willingness to join Carrick at Old Trafford, stating that he would be open to working alongside his former team mate if asked. Despite the enthusiasm from Rooney and a section of the fanbase, indications are that Carrick is leaning in a different direction.

Several sources, including journalist Samuel Luckhurst, have suggested that Carrick is keen on reuniting with Jonathan Woodgate, who served as his assistant during his managerial spell at Middlesbrough between 2022 and 2025. The pair developed a close working relationship during that period, and Carrick reportedly values the familiarity and trust that already exists between them.

Woodgate’s potential arrival would not be without controversy. Although he enjoyed spells at Real Madrid and Tottenham, he is most closely associated with Leeds United, which could provoke a mixed reaction among United supporters. At this stage, it remains unclear whether the club will sanction the appointment, but it has also been reported that Carrick is prepared to work within the parameters set by the board. Woodgate’s inclusion is therefore not viewed as a non negotiable demand.

Carrick Arrival Good News For Mainoo

Carrick’s appointment could have important implications for Kobbie Mainoo, who is expected to feature more prominently during the second half of the campaign. The young midfielder endured a frustrating period under Amorim, failing to start a single Premier League match across the Portuguese coach’s 20 league games in charge.

Mainoo’s patience now looks set to be rewarded. Carrick has long been an admirer of the academy graduate and has previously spoken about the value of building around players who understand the club’s identity and culture. He has emphasised the importance of homegrown talent at Manchester United, highlighting the need to support and develop such players rather than marginalising them.

Carrick is at Carrington to finalise the details of his interim appointment, having been chosen ahead of Solskjaer to steady the ship until the summer. His views on Mainoo suggest that the midfielder could be central to his plans, offering a blend of technical quality, intelligence and a deep understanding of the club’s expectations.

Carrick’s task will be to galvanise the squad and extract consistency, while also laying foundations that can benefit the club beyond his interim spell.