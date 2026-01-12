Manchester United 1-2 Brighton: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United’s FA Cup campaign came to an abrupt end at Old Trafford as Brighton condemned the hosts to a 2-1 defeat, eliminating them at the first hurdle once again. Benjamin Sesko continued his recent scoring run, but strikes from Brajan Gruda and former United forward Danny Welbeck proved decisive on a sobering afternoon for the home side.

Darren Fletcher again took charge in an interim capacity, yet there was no repeat of the late surge that rescued a point against Burnley. As had been the case in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season, United exited a domestic competition at the first time of asking, leaving them with only Premier League fixtures to fulfil for the remainder of the campaign.

United Too Soft Defensively Again

Manchester United’s persistent defensive fragility was once more laid bare. Brighton’s opener arrived after just 12 minutes, with Gruda afforded far too much space inside the penalty area. Responsibility was shared across the defensive line, as a collective failure to track runners allowed the visitors to capitalise with ease.

Even Senne Lammens, who had been a picture of composure since breaking into the side in October, appeared unsettled. A careless pass gifted Welbeck a chance that nearly extended Brighton’s lead, a sign that the strain of repeated pressure is beginning to show. The second goal, finished calmly by Welbeck, again saw United opened up far too simply. Whoever assumes the managerial role on a permanent basis will inherit a side in urgent need of defensive structure and reliability.

Mainoo Impresses

Kobbie Mainoo’s inclusion was one of the more encouraging aspects of the afternoon. Making his first start since the Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town, the academy graduate was trusted by Fletcher after being largely overlooked earlier in the season.

Mainoo justified that faith with a composed display, particularly in congested areas where he consistently evaded pressure and progressed the ball intelligently. His ability to receive on the half turn and link play offered a level of control that has often been absent from United’s midfield in recent weeks.

Speculation surrounding a possible January departure has eased following the recent managerial upheaval, and this performance suggested that Mainoo is firmly back in contention for a regular role. In a side searching for clarity and direction, his calm authority stood out.

Lacey Does Well Before Seeing Red

Another bright note came from the introduction of young Lacey, who made his Old Trafford debut from the bench at half time. Having impressed against Burnley in midweek, he again brought energy and intent, unsettling Brighton’s full back with his direct running.

Lacey showed confidence to shoot and deliver from wide areas, drawing appreciative reactions from the crowd and providing a rare spark during a flat second half. His willingness to take responsibility hinted at a player comfortable on a big stage.

That promise was slightly tarnished by two unnecessary bookings that ended his evening early. Even so, the overall impression was positive, and supporters will have left convinced that there is genuine potential to be developed.

Poor Performances From Fernandes And Mount

In contrast, several senior figures struggled to impose themselves. Mason Mount, who had found rhythm and goals before his December injury, endured a quiet return. His usual intensity in the press was muted, and he offered little in advanced areas as the game drifted away from United.

Bruno Fernandes also failed to exert his usual influence, unable to dictate tempo or unlock Brighton’s compact shape.