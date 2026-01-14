Man United News: Club Eager To Finalise Rashford Permanent Move

Devils Desperate To Complete Rashford Deal

Marcus Rashford is understood to be pushing hard to turn his Barcelona spell into a permanent move before the year is out. Reports from the iPaper indicate that the forward is keen to remain in Catalonia, but his future remains uncertain due to the structure of the agreement negotiated with Manchester United, which includes an option to buy rather than a compulsory purchase clause.

As a result, Rashford is aware that his performances must leave little room for doubt. He needs to convince Hansi Flick and the Barcelona hierarchy that he represents long-term value, particularly given the club’s ongoing financial constraints. Committing to the £26 million buyout clause attached to the deal is not a decision Barcelona are taking lightly, especially at a time when spending continues to be scrutinised at board level.

Ben Jacobs has reported that Barcelona have been in contact with United this month to explore the possibility of reducing the overall fee. One idea discussed involved extending Rashford’s stay on loan into the 2026–27 season, with a conditional obligation to buy included at a later stage. Such a proposal would ease Barcelona’s short-term financial burden while offering United future assurances.

However, United are not believed to be receptive to that structure. Rashford’s sale would represent pure profit on the balance sheet if completed in the summer, delivering a significant PSR boost ahead of the next transfer window. That financial incentive makes it unlikely the club would agree to another temporary arrangement.

Neves Solution If Ugarte Leaves Club?

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up the possibility of parting ways with Manuel Ugarte in January, with Ruben Neves emerging as a potential replacement should the Uruguayan depart Old Trafford. Ugarte arrived in the summer of 2024 in a £42 million move from Paris Saint-Germain, but his displays have struggled to justify that investment, even after reuniting with Ruben Amorim.

In recent weeks, speculation has intensified linking the midfielder with a move to Galatasaray. The Turkish side have been active in the market and are thought to have the financial capacity to pursue such a deal. Turkish journalist Yakup Cinar has claimed that Galatasaray remain determined to secure Ugarte’s signature, with fellow Uruguayans Fernando Muslera and Lucas Torreira encouraging him to make the switch.

Cinar suggested that Galatasaray are pushing for a loan deal that includes an option to buy, adding that Ugarte is expected to leave United. This development aligns with a report from The Guardian, which stated that United are open to reinforcing Michael Carrick’s squad in January, even if that means opting for a short-term solution.

United have long identified Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton as priority midfield targets for 2026, but none are available during the winter window. As an interim measure, The Guardian reported that Ruben Neves has been discussed internally, with Fabrizio Romano previously confirming exploratory talks between United and the player’s representatives.

Neves, who enjoyed an impressive Premier League spell with Wolves before joining Al Hilal in 2023, is believed to be available for around £20 million. That figure is considered high given his contract situation, particularly amid uncertainty surrounding the club’s long-term managerial plans. ESPN journalist Mark Ogden has played down expectations of significant January business, suggesting United’s squad is likely to remain largely unchanged until the summer.