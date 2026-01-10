Manchester United vs Brighton – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United welcomed timely reinforcements at Turf Moor, with both Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo returning from injury. Mainoo, in particular, has been widely tipped to reassert himself now that Ruben Amorim’s tenure has come to an end, with the midfield landscape at Old Trafford suddenly more fluid.

Harry Maguire was named among the substitutes after shaking off a minor issue, leaving Matthijs de Ligt, who is dealing with a back problem, as the hosts’ sole injury concern. United are, however, without Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui, all of whom remain away on Africa Cup of Nations duty. A potential switch in the engine room could see Mainoo come in for Casemiro, while Matheus Cunha is chasing a slice of FA Cup history. The forward is aiming to become only the fifth player in the Premier League era to score in five consecutive FA Cup matches.

Brighton arrive with a mixed fitness picture. Fabian Hurzeler has indicated that both Joel Veltman and Charalampos Kostoulas are expected to recover in time, having missed the draw with Manchester City through knocks. Yankuba Minteh, though, is still a doubt due to a dead leg.

Longer-term absentees remain an issue for the Seagulls. Mats Wieffer, Solly March, Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas are all sidelined with knee or toe problems, while Carlos Baleba is unavailable as Cameroon continue their AFCON campaign. Hurzeler has also confirmed that rotation is planned, which could open the door for Jason Steele, former United defender Lewis Dunk and the evergreen James Milner to feature.

Form Guide

Darren Fletcher’s first outing as caretaker manager delivered drama rather than resolution. United were held to a four-goal draw at Burnley, a match that saw Benjamin Sesko rediscover his scoring touch with a Premier League brace. Defensive lapses, including an own goal from Ayden Heaven and a late strike from Jaidon Anthony, ensured that renewed attacking spark did not translate into victory.

That result extended a frustrating run for United, who have now drawn three consecutive league matches. It also underlined the sense of stasis that has followed the club since Amorim’s departure. With FA Cup replays abolished, there is no safety net this weekend, and extra time or penalties will be required if the deadlock cannot be broken.

Brighton’s recent cup pedigree offers encouragement. They have navigated each of their last five FA Cup third rounds successfully, a sequence that includes a semi final appearance in 2022 to 2023 and a quarter final run last season, both ending in shootout defeats. Those campaigns suggest resilience, even if silverware has remained elusive.

Domestically, consistency has been harder to find. A draw away to Manchester City earlier this year represented a rare bright spot, but it also left the Seagulls with just one win from their last eight matches in all competitions. Their away form is a particular concern, with only one victory on the road since October, a run that includes a 4-2 defeat at Old Trafford.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will get a 2-1 win against Brighton. The Seagulls know how to create problems for United traditionally, but the Devils rarely lose at their first step in the FA Cup.