Ruud Van Nistelrooy Serious Contender For Man United Interim Job

Michael Carrick is also understood to be under serious consideration. Carrick briefly oversaw first-team affairs following Solskjaer’s departure before stepping aside for Ralf Rangnick, and reports have suggested the possibility of the two reuniting in a caretaker partnership. Ornstein has indicated that both Solskjaer and Carrick remain firmly in contention and should not be discounted.

However, Van Nistelrooy’s candidacy adds an intriguing dimension. The former United striker previously acted as caretaker following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal in October 2024, before Amorim’s appointment. Although his subsequent stint at Leicester proved underwhelming, Ornstein believes Van Nistelrooy may hold a key advantage over his rivals due to his existing working relationship with United technical director Jason Wilcox. Having collaborated closely last season, the pair are already aligned, potentially streamlining discussions and decision-making at a time when clarity is in short supply.

It has been suggested that, unlike Solskjaer or Carrick, Van Nistelrooy would not require extensive briefings or introductory meetings, which could accelerate the appointment process. Ornstein expects a final decision to be reached next week, a move that would bring much-needed stability to Carrington after days of uncertainty.

Roma Maintain Interest In Zirkzee Despite Turmoil

Away from the managerial upheaval, Manchester United are also navigating growing transfer interest in Joshua Zirkzee, with AS Roma continuing their pursuit of the Dutch forward. The Serie A side have been monitoring his situation closely since late last year, sensing an opportunity amid his reduced role under Amorim.

Zirkzee had struggled for consistent minutes, prompting Roma to explore a January move that could offer him regular football ahead of the World Cup this summer. A return to Italy, where he spent two productive seasons with Bologna before completing a £36.5 million switch to United, has been viewed as an attractive proposition for the player.

However, Amorim’s dismissal has complicated matters. There is now a belief within United that Zirkzee, along with Kobbie Mainoo, may be open to reassessing their futures under new leadership. Both players are understood to be willing to wait and evaluate their roles under Fletcher and the incoming caretaker manager before committing to an exit.

Zirkzee was left out of the starting XI against Burnley but made a brief appearance from the bench, a decision that reflected the current uncertainty surrounding squad planning. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Roma remain persistent, continuing to make contact and explore possible exits, but stressed that no deal is imminent while United finalise their managerial situation.

With January ticking on and clarity at the top still pending, Zirkzee’s future appears closely tied to the direction United choose next.