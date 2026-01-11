CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Brighton

Manchester United return to FA Cup action and the third round match against Brighton is upon the Red Devils. Darren Fletcher chose his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation again, with Senne Lammens in goal. This time Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez occupy the central defensive positions, with Patrick Dorgu moved back from the left wing, and Diogo Dalot on the opposite flank. Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo are the two central midfielders, while captain Bruno Fernandes is in his favourite number 10 role. Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount will be the two wingers, and Benjamin Sesko will hope to continue his goalscoring form.