Man United News: Devils Target Attracts New Interest

Manchester United’s transfer radar remains firmly fixed on midfield reinforcements and returning first-team personnel as Michael Carrick begins his interim reign. Developments elsewhere in Europe have added new layers to United’s planning, both in the market and on the training pitch, with interest intensifying around one long-term target and two key players rejoining the squad at a critical moment in the season.

United Target Joao Gomes Attracts More Interest

Joao Gomes’ future at Wolverhampton Wanderers is beginning to draw increasing attention, with Manchester United no longer the only heavyweight monitoring his situation. Napoli have been tracking the Brazilian for some time and Atletico Madrid have now entered the picture following their decision to allow Conor Gallagher to join Tottenham Hotspur for £34 million, a move that has left Diego Simeone short of options in central midfield.

The Spanish side are understood to view Gomes as a suitable successor to Gallagher, prompting fresh assessments in Madrid. Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas has indicated that Napoli have already reviewed Gomes’ status, while United continue to view him as a potential summer addition. However, should a rival club move decisively during the current window, it could force United to reconsider their timeline and act earlier than planned.

United are believed to have funds available if a priority target becomes attainable, as illustrated by reports suggesting they were prepared to activate Antoine Semenyo’s £60 million release clause before he opted for Manchester City. Wolves, for their part, value Gomes at around £44 million, a significant increase on the £15 million they paid Flamengo three years ago.

The 24-year-old’s reputation has been enhanced by his consistency and durability. He was named Man of the Match in his most recent appearance at Old Trafford, a game in which Wolves halted a 12-match losing run by claiming a point. Gomes has already amassed 108 Premier League appearances, starting 92 of those matches, and has proven himself to be a reliable presence in terms of fitness and availability, a quality United’s recruitment staff place considerable emphasis on.

Diallo And Mbeumo Return To Training

Manchester United have received a timely boost with the return of Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo to full training following their Africa Cup of Nations commitments. Both players have been central figures this season and their absence was keenly felt during a difficult period that spanned Ruben Amorim’s final weeks and Darren Fletcher’s brief interim spell.

Amad had firmly established himself as a key contributor during Amorim’s 14-month tenure and now finds himself working once again under Michael Carrick, who previously coached him during his early development at Carrington. Mbeumo, meanwhile, has made a rapid impression since arriving from Brentford in a £70 million deal last summer, quickly earning the trust of supporters through a series of influential performances.

Carrick officially took charge on Tuesday evening and reported to the training ground the following morning for his first session as interim head coach. The presence of both wingers immediately expanded his options ahead of a daunting test against Manchester City, offering pace, creativity and attacking intent that had been sorely lacking in recent weeks.

Although the Africa Cup of Nations is yet to conclude, with the final scheduled for Sunday, Ivory Coast and Cameroon were eliminated at the quarter-final stage, allowing Amad and Mbeumo to return early. Amad enjoyed an impressive tournament, contributing three goals and two assists before Ivory Coast were edged out by Egypt, while Mbeumo recorded a single assist across five appearances as Cameroon exited at the hands of Morocco.