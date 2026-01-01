What Awaits Manchester United In January 2026

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have finished another unsuccessful year. The Red Devils played on the penultimate day of the year and failed to beat Wolves, a side that previously won just two points throughout the season. If there was anything that could encapsulate Man United in just 90 minutes, it was that match. Because, it has become a sort of a theme, that the Devils always struggle when they are least expected to, or when they are the most likely to get a huge boost by getting a win.

Ruben Amorim and his team were on a slow rise in recent weeks. The wins were coming more often, and just four days earlier, United won 1-0 against Newcastle on Boxing Day. That in itself was a valuable result and three points that moved the team closer to the European qualification places. And another a win in quick succession, to end the year on a somewhat of a high, was the perfect gift this team could have given to its fans, to feel just that little more enthusiastic and positive about what the next year could offer them.

Now, it is time for us to take a look at the upcoming month and what will be coming next for Man United in January 2026.

Kicking It Off At Leeds

Man United’s first match of the new year will be at Elland Road, where they will be facing their old rivals, Leeds United. The Whites have been doing well this season, despite their position in the standings. They won 21 points from the past 19 matches and considering just how bad West Ham, Burnley and Wolves have been this season, we might see another campaign where some clubs do not have to worry about getting relegated due to three teams being just that much worse than anyone else. This match will be played on 4 January and will be an important opportunity for Man United to get back up quickly and forget that draw against Wolves.

A Trip To Burnley

Man United got themselves a good set of fixtures around the New Year, but the first step, against Wolves, they didn’t get the most out of. We will see what will happen against Leeds, but also against Burnley. That trip to the Turf Moore will be saved for 7 January, when Amorim’s team will try and get those valuable away points against a relegation-threatened side. Burnley are far from safety and we know that in recent times, United knew how to struggle against such opposition. Still, in a more logical world, this should be a place where United will cherish going and trying to get the three points that would move them closer to Champions League spots.

FA Cup Match Against Brighton

After Burnley, Man United will be in FA Cup third round action, as Brighton will be coming to Old Trafford. We know how tricky of an opponent the Seagulls are, so caution will be necessary.

The Toughest Two Matches To End The Month

And then, after all these fixtures that could offer more opportunities to the Devils, come two of the toughest opponents available. First, on 17 January, United will host City in the Manchester Derby, and then on 25 January, they will travel to London to face league leaders, Arsenal. This is how United will be finishing this month and it will be intriguing to see how this team copes.