Manchester United 1-1 Wolves: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United brought the 2025 calendar year to a subdued close at Old Trafford, collecting just a single point against a Wolves side anchored near the foot of the Premier League table. Any lingering festive optimism was drained by a 1-1 draw that felt more like an opportunity missed than a result earned, particularly given the visitors had arrived with only two points to their name all season.

Joshua Zirkzee gave United the lead with a deflected effort, but that advantage, however, proved fleeting, as Ladislav Krejci rose to meet a cross and head past Senne Lammens, bringing Wolves level before the interval. Patrick Dorgu thought he had snatched a dramatic winner in the final minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Back Four Works Better

Fresh from a more convincing display against Newcastle, Amorim reverted to a back three, opting to overload the wide areas in the absence of Mason Mount. The change quickly exposed familiar weaknesses. Wolves found joy delivering crosses into the penalty area, and United struggled to assert control, a pattern that culminated in the equaliser just before half time.

The second half told a different story once United switched back to a back four. Wolves were restricted more effectively out wide, and the home side spent long spells camped in the opposition half. Despite that territorial dominance, the cutting edge was lacking, with promising positions failing to translate into clear chances. Defensively, the shape looked more secure with four at the back, but the attacking rhythm remained frustratingly flat.

Sesko Offers Improvement

Benjamin Sesko’s first season at Old Trafford has yet to find a smooth flow, and two league goals by the midway point fall short of expectations. Even so, his performance against Wolves offered encouragement that progress is being made, despite the absence of tangible reward.

The Slovenian forward fashioned a fine opportunity for himself in the opening period and later struck the post with a powerful header from a corner. His movement was sharper and his physical presence more pronounced, suggesting confidence is growing. While the numbers remain modest, the signs point towards a striker edging closer to converting promise into productivity.

Ugarte On The Ball Too Much

With Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo sidelined, United’s midfield options were limited, leaving Manuel Ugarte with a prominent role in possession. That responsibility did not suit him. He saw too much of the ball and struggled to use it efficiently, often slowing the tempo or misplacing passes in areas where precision was required.

Recent evidence suggests his strengths are better suited to matches where United cede possession and focus on structure. His most effective showing came against Newcastle, when the team played with far less of the ball. Against Wolves, the burden of dictating play exposed his limitations, and United suffered as a result.

Mantato Makes Debut For Man United

As United chased a late winner, Amorim turned to youth, handing 17-year-old Bendito Mantato his senior debut. The winger had been close to featuring earlier in the season and was encouraged by Bruno Fernandes after narrowly missing out against Aston Villa.

Introduced on the right flank following a shift to a 4-3-3 system, Mantato showed composure beyond his years. His passing was neat, his positioning intelligent, and while his cameo was brief, it hinted at potential. In a night short on inspiration, his introduction at least offered a glimpse of something new.