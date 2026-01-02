Man United News: Wolves Midfielder Potential Target, Zirkzee Wants Out

Man United Looking At Wolves Midfielder

Wolverhampton Wanderers are increasingly accepting that a prolonged run of poor results could force them into selling some of their most influential players. With half of the campaign now completed, there is a growing sense among the Molineux faithful that relegation is unavoidable, and that the 2026-27 season may be spent in the Championship.

Wolves’ predicament is stark. They have collected just three points from 19 league matches, recording three draws and suffering 16 defeats. That dismal sequence was briefly halted at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, when they ended a 12-game losing run by holding Manchester United to a 1-1 draw. While the result offered little long-term comfort, it did provide a platform for several individual performances to stand out.

From United’s perspective, the match served a dual purpose. Alongside frustration at another below-par display, senior figures within INEOS were able to closely assess Joao Gomes, a player who has been repeatedly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks. United’s ongoing search for a reliable, high-level midfielder to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s squad has intensified ahead of the January window.

With alternatives such as Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson expected to remain at their current clubs, Gomes has emerged as a realistic mid-season target. The Brazilian completed the full 90 minutes against United and delivered an impressive all-round performance, earning a strong rating and the Man of the Match award.

Addressing United’s interest later in the week, Ben Jacobs explained that the club had held internal discussions about Gomes. He added that while a Wolves sale was possible, no formal approach had yet been made to either the club or the player. Jacobs also suggested that United were carefully considering squad balance, as signing Gomes could limit their capacity to recruit another senior midfielder in the summer.

Zirkzee Wants Out Regardless Of Playing Time

Joshua Zirkzee’s future at Manchester United appears increasingly uncertain, with reports suggesting the forward is intent on leaving the club during the current transfer window regardless of any increase in playing time. According to iPaper Sport, the Dutch international is keen to bring an unhappy spell at Old Trafford to an early conclusion.

Zirkzee was handed just his fourth league start of the season in Tuesday’s clash with Wolves and made an immediate impact by scoring United’s opening goal. Despite that contribution, he was withdrawn at half-time, a decision that raised eyebrows among pundits and commentators, some of whom initially speculated about a possible injury.

However, Amorim later clarified that the substitution was purely tactical. The report added that Zirkzee’s body language later in the evening suggested a player whose focus was already drifting elsewhere, reinforcing the belief that his long-term future does not lie in Manchester.

Interest in the 23-year-old has been building ahead of the window, with AS Roma strongly linked with a move. Everton have also been mentioned as a potential destination should he wish to remain in the Premier League. Zirkzee has managed just one league goal from 10 appearances in 2026, and a return to Serie A, where he previously enjoyed a productive spell with Bologna, is thought to be an appealing option.