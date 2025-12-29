Manchester United vs Wolves – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United continue to juggle a growing list of absentees, with injuries and international commitments limiting Ruben Amorim’s options. Captain Bruno Fernandes remains unavailable, while Mason Mount is a significant doubt after being forced off at half time in the previous match. The situation is further complicated by the absence of Kobbie Mainoo, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire, all sidelined with muscular issues, while Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are away on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

These constraints leave Amorim short on both experience and flexibility, particularly in midfield and defence. It is still unclear whether United will persist with the adjusted system seen recently or revert to the preferred 3-4-2-1 shape. Patrick Dorgu’s recent performances may influence that decision, as the Danish winger has impressed in an advanced role similar to the one he often occupied during his time at Lecce.

Dorgu has contributed to two goals in his last two appearances, a sharp upturn after managing only one goal involvement across his first 36 games. That resurgence makes him a strong candidate to support lone striker Benjamin Sesko, alongside Matheus Cunha. Wolves, meanwhile, arrive without centre backs Toti Gomes and Emmanuel Agbadou, while several others are unavailable through injury or AFCON, although Hugo Bueno has returned to action.

Form Guide

Manchester United come into the fixture with renewed confidence after edging past Newcastle, despite missing several key figures. Patrick Dorgu’s decisive strike not only secured three points but also reinforced the sense that Amorim’s side are beginning to stabilise after an inconsistent start to the campaign. The victory strengthened their push for European qualification and underlined a growing resilience when circumstances are far from ideal.

Amorim’s record at Old Trafford has improved steadily. After winning just four of his first 14 league matches at home, recent results suggest progress, with five victories from the last eight lifting the mood around the club. Supporters will also take encouragement from the historical record against Wolves, having won eight of the last 11 meetings, including a convincing 4-1 success at Molineux earlier this month.

Wolves’ recent history paints a far bleaker picture. Although they managed a surprise 1-0 win at Old Trafford in April, that result stands out as an exception in a deeply troubled period. The Midlands side have lost 25 Premier League matches across the calendar year and remain without a win this season, collecting just two points so far. Even under new head coach Rob Edwards, their struggles have continued, with 11 consecutive league defeats following the loss to Liverpool.

Predicted Outcome

Goals are likely, given Manchester United’s ongoing defensive uncertainty and Wolves’ status as the division’s most vulnerable back line. United have shown they can adapt when forced, even if performances are not always fluent, while Wolves continue to find ways to undermine their own progress at critical moments.

We predict a 3-1 win for Manchester United. The goals have not come so easily to Amorim’s men, but against a Wolves team that has struggled so much this season, this could be a nice morale booster for the Red Devils.