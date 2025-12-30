CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Wolves

Manchester United are back in Premier League action during the festive period and the Red Devils are once more lining up in an unexpected formation. Ruben Amorim chose a 4-2-3-1 again, following the win against Newcastle. Senne Lammens is in goal, Lisandro Martinez will captain the team and his centre-back partnership will be formed with Ayden Heaven. The back four didn’t change as Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot are the two full-backs. Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro remain the central midfield duo, while Matheus Cunha this time moves in the central attacking position instead of Mason Mount. This means that Patrick Dorgu has to move from the right flank to the left, which opens up space for Joshua Zirkzee to slot in. Benjamin Sesko remains the sole striker.