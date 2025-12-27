Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Boxing Day, with Patrick Dorgu’s strike proving decisive at Old Trafford. The narrow win was enough to hand Ruben Amorim’s side all three points and lift them to fifth place in the Premier League table, ending a run of three league matches without a victory.

With injuries and absences piling up, Amorim was forced into several changes, most notably coping without captain Bruno Fernandes.

United Show Life Without Fernandes

Fernandes’ absence has historically been a major concern for United, whose results without their talisman have often been disappointing. This time, however, the squad responded positively to Amorim’s call for greater collective responsibility, showing maturity and organisation throughout the contest.

With speculation continuing over Fernandes’ long-term future, this display offered reassurance that United are capable of functioning effectively without him, at least in the short term. While creativity was at times limited, the side compensated with work rate, tactical discipline and a clear understanding of their roles, which allowed them to control key moments of the game.

Dorgu Continues His Upward Trajectory

Patrick Dorgu was once again among United’s standout performers, building on the encouraging signs he showed against Aston Villa the previous week. The wing-back, who has adapted impressively since the switch to a back four, marked his performance with his first goal of the season.

His finish was emphatic, a powerful volley that left Aaron Ramsdale with no chance, and it underlined the confidence currently flowing through his game. Signed primarily for Amorim’s wing-back system, Dorgu has arguably looked even more comfortable since the tactical adjustment, offering energy, directness and a growing attacking threat down the flank.

Mount Concern Opens Door For Fletcher

Mason Mount’s resurgence this season has been one of the quieter positives for United, with the midfielder contributing goals and showing a strong grasp of Amorim’s tactical demands. With Fernandes sidelined, Mount was expected to shoulder additional responsibility, but his afternoon was cut short when he was withdrawn at half-time with what appeared to be an injury issue.

Supporters will be hoping the substitution was precautionary rather than indicative of another lengthy spell on the sidelines. In his place, Jack Fletcher was handed another opportunity to impress, coming on for his second Premier League appearance after making his debut against Aston Villa.

The 18-year-old slotted into a slightly advanced midfield role alongside Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte, showing composure beyond his years. With both Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo unavailable, Fletcher now looks set to remain involved with the first-team group in the coming weeks.

Amorim Shows Tactical Flexibility

Perhaps the most striking takeaway from the afternoon was Amorim’s continued willingness to adapt. Known for his strong footballing principles, the United head coach has previously been reluctant to deviate from his preferred system, yet this win came via a more pragmatic approach.

United lined up with a back four, something Amorim had resisted since his arrival, and were content to operate without the ball for long spells. They finished the match with just 33.4 per cent possession, their lowest figure in a victory this season, and their least dominant display with the ball since beating Manchester City with similarly low possession in January 2023.