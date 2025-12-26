CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Newcastle

Manchester United are getting into action on Boxing Day and here is the team Ruben Amorim chose. Senne Lammens is in goal, while the outfield players will be in a back four. Lisandro Martinez will captain the team, playing at centre-back with Ayden Heaven. Luke Shaw will be in his natural left-back position and Diogo Dalot will be on the right. Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro will offer protection to the defence, while it is Patrick Dorgu that gets in an odd position as the right winger. Matheus Cunha will be on the opposite flank, with Mason Mount set to operate behind the striker. On this occasion, that striker will be Benjamin Sesko.