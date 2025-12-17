Man United News: Turkey Clubs Linked With Ugarte, Maguire To Return To Training

Ugarte Of Interest To Turkish Clubs

Manuel Ugarte is reportedly attracting significant attention from Turkish sides ahead of the January transfer window, and Manchester United appear open to the possibility of a premature sale. MailSport suggests the Red Devils could be willing to “cut their losses” if a substantial fee can be secured, ideally near the £50.5 million originally paid for the midfielder.

Among those expressing interest is OGC Nice, which would represent a deal between two INEOS-owned clubs for the first time since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s stake was formalised last February. However, Ugarte is said to be reluctant to join the Ligue 1 side. The Uruguayan has been at Old Trafford for only 16 months following his move from Paris Saint-Germain but has gradually fallen down the pecking order this season. He has made just two starts more than Kobbie Mainoo, with his last league start dating back to September 27, and has been an unused substitute in five of the last seven matches.

When Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag last November, expectations were high that Ugarte would feature prominently, given their previous working relationship at Sporting Lisbon. Yet, the midfielder has consistently struggled to meet the standards required, leaving him largely on the fringes. Should United sanction a move in January, a direct replacement will almost certainly be pursued, particularly if Mainoo is also sent out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Maguire To Return From Injury

Manchester United are preparing for the return of Harry Maguire following a hamstring injury that has kept him out since the 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur, where he was forced off in the 72nd minute. The centre-back’s absence had initially been covered by Matthijs de Ligt, who started every fixture until sustaining an injury after United’s defeat to Everton on November 24. Since then, 19-year-old Ayden Heaven has filled the void, but Amorim is keen to reintegrate an experienced option, particularly with Noussair Mazraoui away at the African Cup of Nations.

Maguire’s precise return date remains unconfirmed, but there is hope he will be available for Sunday’s trip to face Aston Villa, who are currently in red-hot form with six consecutive wins. The Villans sit just three points behind league leaders Arsenal, having overturned them 2-1 at Villa Park on December 6. United will also be without Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo, who are representing Ivory Coast and Cameroon at AFCON. Diallo had delivered one of his most threatening displays of the season in Monday’s 4-4 draw with Bournemouth, while Mbeumo continues to pull the strings consistently from a deeper role. Their absence leaves United reliant on squad depth as they travel to the West Midlands.