Man United News: Former Premier League Star Is Devils Target

Could United Get Neves From Saudi Arabia?

Manchester United could yet reignite their long-standing interest in Ruben Neves after developments in Saudi Arabia cast doubt over his long-term future at Al-Hilal. The Portuguese midfielder has reportedly rejected a final contract offer from the club, prompting discussions over a possible mid-season sale.

Neves is understood to be unwilling to commit beyond the expiry of his current deal in June 2026. While he is prepared to see out the remainder of his contract, Al-Hilal would prefer to avoid losing him for nothing and are therefore exploring options to recoup part of the £47 million fee they paid to sign him two years ago. A January departure has not been ruled out if a suitable proposal emerges.

The 28-year-old left Wolves after five influential Premier League seasons, during which he established himself as one of the division’s most reliable midfielders and captained the club in his final campaign. United were previously credited with an interest, but no formal bid was lodged before Al-Hilal stepped in with a financially superior offer that the Reds chose not to match.

Despite spending two seasons outside Europe, Neves has remained a regular feature for Portugal alongside Bruno Fernandes. He will be aiming to add to his 63 international caps ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which keeps a return to a top European league firmly on his agenda.

According to TeamTalk, intermediaries have been sounded out after Al-Hilal informed interested parties that Neves would not be extending his stay. United and Newcastle United were both contacted to gauge whether their admiration remained, suggesting that a move to Old Trafford is no longer beyond the realms of possibility if the financial terms align.

Devils Letting Bayindir Go

Manchester United are also prepared to consider offers for Altay Bayindir in January, with interest building from Turkey. Reports from Turkish Football indicate that Besiktas have identified the goalkeeper as a priority target as part of a significant squad overhaul planned for the second half of the season.

Bayindir is said to be keen on securing regular first-team football, believing consistent minutes are crucial if he is to cement his status as Turkey’s number one ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The 27-year-old has already accumulated 11 senior caps and most recently featured in a 2-2 draw with Spain in November.

At club level, Bayindir began the 2025-26 campaign as Ruben Amorim’s preferred option between the posts, starting the opening six Premier League fixtures. However, his place was later taken by Senne Lammens, consigning him back to a secondary role and limiting his opportunities.

He is expected to feature when United begin their FA Cup campaign against Brighton in January, but that appearance could prove pivotal. An early exit from the competition may well mark his final outing of the season, increasing the likelihood of a winter move.

Given United paid just £4.3 million to sign Bayindir from Fenerbahce in 2023, the club are unlikely to stand in his way should a reasonable offer arrive. A return to a familiar league, where he previously excelled, would be a logical next step for both player and club as United continue reshaping their squad under Amorim.