Manchester United 4-4 Bournemouth: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United were forced to settle for a point after an extraordinary 4-4 encounter with Bournemouth at Old Trafford, as defensive frailties once again undermined an impressive attacking display.

Ruben Amorim’s side made a blistering start and twice took the lead in the first half, only to be pegged back by a resilient Bournemouth team that refused to fold. Despite moments of real quality in the final third, United were unable to see the game out, conceding late on to deny them what would have been a vital eighth Premier League win of the season.

Diallo Shines Before AFCON Departure

There had been uncertainty before kick-off over whether Amad Diallo would be available ahead of his impending departure to represent Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations. That doubt was quickly put to rest, as the winger was named in the starting XI and immediately made his presence felt.

Operating in a more advanced role than usual, Diallo caused consistent problems down the right flank with his movement and sharp decision-making. He capped his display with a well-taken goal, underlining his growing importance to Amorim’s system. The 23-year-old’s performance served as a timely reminder of what United will be missing during his absence.

Semenyo Underlines United Interest

Antoine Semenyo once again proved a thorn in United’s side, continuing a frustrating trend by scoring against them for the third consecutive match. The Bournemouth forward’s equaliser in the first half shifted momentum and highlighted why he has been repeatedly linked with a future move to Old Trafford.

Amorim had spoken highly of Semenyo in the build-up to the match, and the 25-year-old justified that praise with a powerful, dynamic display. His blend of pace and physicality unsettled United’s back line throughout the contest. There was, however, a moment of controversy when Semenyo was fortunate to avoid dismissal following an off-the-ball incident involving Diogo Dalot. Even so, his overall impact was undeniable and reinforced United’s long-standing admiration.

Defensive Problems Refuse To Go Away

For all of United’s attacking promise, their defensive shortcomings again proved costly. Conceding four goals at home is difficult to justify, particularly for a side that often sets up with a back five designed to offer greater protection.

At times, the issues stemmed from structural problems, with United inviting pressure too easily. On other occasions, lapses in concentration were to blame, including poor tracking of runners and a lack of organisation at set-pieces. The absence of Matthijs de Ligt was felt. His authority in the box and ability to marshal the defensive line could have made a significant difference.

Cunha’s Momentum Could Prove Crucial

Matheus Cunha delivered one of his most complete performances in a United shirt, combining intelligent off-the-ball work with a composed finish to score his second goal for the club.

The Brazilian had struggled for consistency earlier in the campaign, but his display against Bournemouth suggested growing confidence and comfort within Amorim’s setup. His willingness to stay involved and influence the game never wavered, even when moves broke down. Cunha’s form could be pivotal in the weeks ahead.