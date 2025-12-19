Rashford Gets Closer To Permanent Man United Departure

United Are Firmly In The Race For Semenyo

Manchester United remain actively involved in the race to sign Antoine Semenyo when the January transfer window opens, with the Bournemouth forward emerging as one of the most coveted attacking players available this winter. Interest in the Ghana international is not limited to Old Trafford, however, as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are also closely monitoring developments ahead of the clause in his contract becoming active.

Reports indicate that both Manchester clubs have made contact with Bournemouth within the past 48 hours to discuss the winger’s £65 million release clause, which comes into effect at the turn of the year. Any club looking to trigger it will be required to act within a defined timeframe, allowing the Cherries sufficient opportunity to source a replacement before the window closes.

Semenyo’s consistency over the last 18 months has elevated his status considerably, placing him among the most sought-after wide players in Europe. While United’s primary focus remains reinforcing the defensive midfield area, the club appear reluctant to overlook a rare market opportunity if circumstances align. Internally, there is an acceptance that elite wide players with Premier League pedigree rarely become attainable mid-season.

One scenario under consideration would see INEOS sanction a significant outlay for Semenyo in January, before addressing midfield needs with a short-term solution. That approach would preserve flexibility for a more aggressive pursuit of marquee targets in the summer, when United are expected to intensify their interest in players such as Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba or Elliot Anderson.

When asked whether United were leading the chase, Ben Jacobs suggested that they were not outright frontrunners, but stressed that the club remained firmly involved. He explained that United’s preference would be for Semenyo to settle on a single destination early, which would simplify negotiations and accelerate proceedings.

Rashford Permanent Departure Getting Closer

Manchester United have also been informed that Marcus Rashford is increasingly likely to complete a permanent move to Barcelona at the end of the season. The England international, a product of the club’s academy, saw his standing diminish following Ruben Amorim’s appointment, after which he was excluded from the manager’s long-term plans.

Rashford initially joined Aston Villa on loan before securing a long-awaited switch to Barcelona last summer. He is currently on a season-long loan with the Catalan side, who hold an option to buy him for €30 million. According to Spanish reports, multiple indicators now point towards that clause being activated.

His performances under Hansi Flick have strengthened Barcelona’s resolve, with the manager impressed by Rashford’s adaptability across the front line and his efficiency in decisive moments. It has been noted that his presence has heightened internal competition within the squad, contributing positively to overall attacking output.

Statistically, Rashford has delivered seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions, making him the only Barcelona player to score in every tournament this season. Those returns have reinforced the belief that a permanent deal would represent sound business for the Spanish giants.

For United, the financial implications are significant. As an academy graduate, any transfer fee received would be recorded as pure profit, bolstering funds for an anticipated midfield overhaul. Several central players face uncertain futures, ranging from underwhelming performances to contract concerns, while internal tensions at executive level have further complicated matters.