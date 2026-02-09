West Ham vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United’s injury landscape remains unchanged following Saturday’s victory. Patrick Dorgu continues his recovery from a thigh problem, while Matthijs de Ligt is still sidelined with a back issue. Mason Mount is also unlikely to feature as he works his way back to full fitness. With a relatively quick turnaround between fixtures, Michael Carrick may weigh minor adjustments. Benjamin Sesko and Noussair Mazraoui are among those pushing for inclusion, though the absence of European commitments reduces the need for widespread rotation. The core of the side that has delivered four consecutive league wins is expected to remain intact.

Bruno Fernandes, now on 200 goal involvements for the club, stands on the brink of another milestone. The Portugal international has provided eight Premier League assists away from home this season and requires just one more to surpass Ryan Giggs’ longstanding club record of nine in a single campaign, set in 2001–02.

West Ham, meanwhile, remain without the suspended Jean-Clair Todibo and veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who is nursing a back injury. Additional minor concerns were hinted at by Nuno Espirito Santo in his pre-match remarks, though specifics were not disclosed. Todibo’s absence recently allowed Chelsea loanee Axel Disasi to make his debut, and the defender is expected to retain his place. Captain Jarrod Bowen carries a strong recent record against United, while the in-form Crysencio Summerville is chasing a sixth consecutive goal across all competitions.

Form Guide

United’s resurgence under Carrick shows little sign of slowing. The dismissal of Cristian Romero proved decisive in their latest triumph, but the manner of the performance reinforced a growing sense of authority. Goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Fernandes secured a fourth straight victory, following earlier statement wins over Arsenal, Manchester City and Fulham. Carrick’s credentials continue to strengthen with each passing week. United have scored at least twice in every match under his stewardship, maintaining a fluid, attack-minded approach that has revived belief at Old Trafford and consolidated their position in the top four.

West Ham, however, approach the contest in respectable form. Nine points from their last four league matches have eased relegation concerns, most recently via a composed win over Burnley. Summerville and Taty Castellanos provided first-half goals in that encounter, while defensive resilience underpinned the result. January also yielded victories over Queens Park Rangers, Sunderland and Tottenham, marking a notable improvement compared to the first half of their campaign. Nevertheless, inconsistency at home has limited their upward mobility and remains an area of concern.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will beat West Ham 2-1. Trips to London have often posed difficulties for United in recent seasons, but Carrick’s side currently operate with clarity and confidence. Their incisive movement in the final third and sustained attacking output provide a platform for optimism.

West Ham’s improved structure suggests a competitive affair, yet United’s offensive momentum and Fernandes’ continued influence may prove decisive. A fifth consecutive league victory appears within reach if their current rhythm is maintained.