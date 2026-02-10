CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs West Ham

Manchester United are all set in their quest for fifth Premier League win in a row. And unsurprisingly, Michael Carrick decided to not change his starting eleven. The same team is set to face West Ham as the one that defeated Spurs. Senne Lammens is in goal, with Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw as the two full-backs, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire in between them. Casemiro and Kobbie Maino are expected to marshal the midfield, with Bruno Fernandes starting a bit further forward, as the attacking midfielder. Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are the trio that spearhead the attack again.