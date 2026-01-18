Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion by defeating Manchester City at Old Trafford, securing a statement victory. It marked a perfect start for Michael Carrick, who collected three points in his first match since being appointed head coach earlier in the week.

United were the more purposeful side in the opening period and twice thought they had taken the lead before the interval, only for both efforts to be ruled out.

Simplest Solution Is Often The Best Solution

The decisive moment arrived just after the hour mark. A swift counter-attack, sparked by a defensive clearance and driven forward with conviction, ended with Bryan Mbeumo placing a precise finish into the bottom corner. United then capitalised on their control late on, as Patrick Dorgu reacted sharply inside the area to double the advantage and put the contest beyond doubt.

Carrick’s most immediate imprint was tactical. He abandoned the previous regime’s 3-4-3 in favour of a more orthodox 4-2-3-1, providing balance and clarity across the pitch. That adjustment allowed United to compete on equal terms with the champions and reignited belief around Old Trafford. The result lifted United into fifth place, just one point behind Liverpool, and firmly back into the Champions League conversation.

City Lack Creativity Again

For Manchester City, it was a damaging evening. With Arsenal held to a goalless draw by Nottingham Forest earlier in the day, City’s defeat represented a missed opportunity and left them seven points adrift at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated possession but struggled to convert control into threat. Their build-up play lacked incision in the final third, and United’s defensive organisation ensured clear chances were scarce. The absence of several senior defenders forced changes at the back, and City looked vulnerable whenever United pressed with intensity.

Erling Haaland endured another quiet outing, extending his run without an open-play goal. He was well marshalled throughout by Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, who both delivered commanding performances. With growing speculation around potential defensive reinforcements, this display underlined why City’s recruitment plans are being scrutinised.

It Is Easier When Mbeumo Is Here

Mbeumo’s return from the Africa Cup of Nations proved decisive. Deployed as the focal point of United’s attack, he was tasked with stretching City’s defence through pace and movement rather than acting as a traditional target man.

The approach worked to perfection. His goal was the product of discipline and timing, arriving late into space to finish a flowing move. Carrick’s decision to leave Benjamin Sesko out of the starting XI raised eyebrows, particularly given the forward’s recent scoring run, but the tactical gamble paid off against elite opposition.

Mbeumo’s performance added urgency and verticality to United’s play, qualities that had been noticeably absent during his time away.

Mainoo And Dorgu Proved They Deserved Starting Spots

Kobbie Mainoo was handed his first Premier League start of the season and responded with a mature display in midfield. He combined composure in possession with a willingness to engage physically, setting the tempo alongside his more experienced teammates. Although fatigue crept in late on, his contribution reinforced his case for regular involvement.

Dorgu was equally impressive. Operating down the left, he caused persistent problems with his direct running and intelligent positioning. His goal capped a standout performance and justified Carrick’s decision to start him ahead of Matheus Cunha, who later contributed from the bench.