CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Manchester City

Manchester United are all set for the big derby against Manchester City. Michael Carrick chose a simple 4-2-3-1 formation, with Senne Lammens in goal. Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw are the two full-backs, while Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are in between the two fo them. In central midfield, the two shields will be Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo, while Bruno Fernandes is just ahead of them as the captain in the number 10 role. Amad Diallo gets the start after getting back from Afica Cup of Nations, as does Bryan Mbeumo. The right winger and the striker will be accompanied by Patrick Dorgu on the left wing.