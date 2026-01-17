News Ticker

CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Manchester City

January 17, 2026 Nebojša Marković Man United, Match Previews, Premier League 0

Manchester United are all set for the big derby against Manchester City. Michael Carrick chose a simple 4-2-3-1 formation, with Senne Lammens in goal. Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw are the two full-backs, while Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are in between the two fo them. In central midfield, the two shields will be Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo, while Bruno Fernandes is just ahead of them as the captain in the number 10 role. Amad Diallo gets the start after getting back from Afica Cup of Nations, as does Bryan Mbeumo. The right winger and the striker will be accompanied by Patrick Dorgu on the left wing.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2026 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes