CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Burnley

Manchester United are about to start a new chapter following the sacking of Ruben Amorim. Darren Fletcher has stepped in as the caretaker for the trip to Burnley and former midfielder changed the formation. Senne Lammens is in goal, but outfield players will be playing in a 4-2-3-1 formation in front of him. Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martinez are the centre-back partnership, while Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw are in their favourite full-back positions. Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte once again get to be the shield in front of the defence, but Bruno Fernandes returns from injury. The captain will be in his favourite number 10 role, while Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu will be the two classic wingers. Benjamin Sesko is the lone striker, as in recent matches.