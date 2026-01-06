Burnley vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United’s first match following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim arrives on Wednesday night, as the Red Devils travel to Turf Moor to face relegation-threatened Burnley. The fixture marks the beginning of a new chapter, with Darren Fletcher placed in temporary charge after the Portuguese head coach was relieved of his duties on Monday.

Team News

Burnley are among the worst-affected sides in the division in terms of injuries and absences. Scott Parker is without a long list of senior players, including Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni and Connor Roberts, while Axel Tuanzebe, Hannibal Mejbri and Lyle Foster are unavailable due to Africa Cup of Nations commitments. Joe Worrall, Zian Flemming and Jordan Beyer are also sidelined, further limiting Burnley’s options.

There is, however, cautious optimism surrounding Maxime Esteve, who missed the defeat to Brighton through injury but could return in time for Wednesday’s contest. In attack, Burnley will once again look to Jaidon Anthony for inspiration, with the winger having already contributed four goals during the current league campaign.

Manchester United are expected to welcome back key figures. Fletcher indicated that both Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount are close to returning after injury layoffs, with the captain potentially reinstated straight into the starting eleven. Their availability would offer a timely boost following weeks of depleted resources.

United remain without Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui due to AFCON duties, while Kobbie Mainoo, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are all expected to miss out through injury. Fletcher is likely to opt for a 4-2-3-1 shape, with Patrick Dorgu operating on the right flank and Matheus Cunha supporting Benjamin Sesko in attack. Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte may continue as a midfield pairing, while Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martinez are candidates to start at centre-back.

Form Guide

Burnley approach the match on the back of a 2-0 defeat away at Brighton, extending their winless Premier League run to 11 matches. Although they enjoyed consecutive victories over Leeds United and Wolves in October, those results now feel distant, with nine defeats recorded in their last 11 league outings. The Clarets have amassed just 12 points from 20 matches, leaving them rooted in 19th place and six points adrift of safety. With rivals beginning to pick up results, Burnley’s margin for error continues to shrink, and confidence appears fragile.

Manchester United, meanwhile, sit sixth in the table, level on points with Chelsea and only three adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool. Amorim’s departure came despite the club remaining well positioned in the race for the top four, although public criticism of the hierarchy after the Leeds draw was widely seen as a turning point. Fletcher will also take charge of the upcoming FA Cup tie against Brighton, but uncertainty surrounds the longer-term managerial plan ahead of looming league fixtures against Manchester City and Arsenal later in the month.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will get a 2-1 win against Burnley. United’s defensive record suggests a clean sheet is unlikely, but Burnley’s prolonged struggles point towards an away victory. With key players returning and a fresh sense of purpose under interim leadership, United are expected to edge a competitive contest.