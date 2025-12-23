Manchester United Want Two New Midfielders In The Summer

Devils Want Two New Midfielders

Manchester United are reportedly preparing for a significant midfield overhaul in the summer, with plans in place to recruit two new central players rather than just one. The reasoning is straightforward. None of the club’s current senior midfield options can be considered a certainty to remain beyond the end of the campaign, leaving INEOS facing the prospect of multiple departures in a single window.

Bruno Fernandes’ future has become increasingly uncertain after comments made during international duty revealed his frustration with the club’s hierarchy. He indicated that attempts had been made to sell him on more than one occasion, which inevitably raised questions about his long-term role at Old Trafford. At the same time, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte have both struggled to establish themselves as regular starters under Ruben Amorim, while Casemiro is approaching the end of his contract and remains the highest-paid player in the squad.

Against that backdrop, adding only one midfielder would be a risk. According to Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun, United are instead targeting two signings, with all four leading candidates currently playing in the Premier League. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is understood to be high on Jason Wilcox’s shortlist, while Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton has also emerged as a serious option after impressing as a deep-lying playmaker.

Carlos Baleba remains under consideration following long-standing interest, although concerns have reportedly emerged after an underwhelming first half of the season with Brighton. Bournemouth’s Alex Scott is the latest name to enter the frame after a strong start to the campaign, while Tyler Adams had also been monitored before suffering a potentially serious injury.

Each candidate offers a distinct profile. Baleba is viewed as a physical ball-winner, Wharton excels at dictating tempo and progressing possession, Anderson provides box-to-box energy, and Scott is seen as a versatile option capable of operating in multiple midfield roles. United’s final decisions are likely to depend heavily on who departs, as each exit would shape the type of replacement required.

Bruno Injury Changes Mainoo Situation

Manchester United have reportedly moved to block any potential January exit for Kobbie Mainoo following Bruno Fernandes’ injury setback. The 20-year-old had been keen on securing a loan move after struggling for minutes this season, but circumstances appear to have shifted rapidly. Mainoo was absent from the matchday squad for the defeat at Aston Villa after picking up a minor calf issue, leaving him to watch from the sidelines. During the same match, Fernandes suffered a rare hamstring problem and was forced off at half-time, prompting Amorim to deploy Lisandro Martinez in midfield due to a lack of alternatives.

While the severity of Fernandes’ injury is still unclear, Sky Sports reported that Mainoo’s immediate future has effectively been decided. Amorim had previously earmarked the academy graduate as Fernandes’ primary understudy, a role that limited his opportunities but also made him indispensable when the captain is unavailable.

Mainoo had already recognised that regular minutes would be difficult to come by this season, which led him to request a loan move in August. He is now said to be even more eager to leave in January, particularly with interest from more than ten clubs, including Napoli. However, with Fernandes sidelined and United already light in midfield, the club are unwilling to sanction his departure. For now, Mainoo looks set to remain at Old Trafford, with an opportunity to reassert his value potentially arriving sooner than expected.