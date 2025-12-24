Man United News: Would Amorim Change Formation For Semenyo?

Would Amorim Change Formation For Semenyo?

The pursuit of Antoine Semenyo is gathering momentum as Manchester United remain firmly involved in a four-way Premier League tussle for the Bournemouth forward. The Ghana international has been monitored by the Red Devils since last summer, but the club ultimately prioritised a move for Bryan Mbeumo, a deal that was completed before the start of the current campaign. Despite that, Semenyo has continued to feature prominently in United’s internal discussions, particularly as his performances have underlined his status as one of the most dynamic wide attackers in the league.

Semenyo’s contract includes a £65 million release clause that can only be activated between January 1 and January 10, creating a narrow window for interested clubs to act. While the fee is expected to fall closer to £50 million in the summer, United and their rivals appear unwilling to wait. Reports suggest that Jason Wilcox and Ruben Amorim are aligned in their desire to move quickly, with the final decision resting on approval from the club’s hierarchy. Chelsea have now entered the frame alongside Manchester City and Liverpool, intensifying competition and raising the stakes ahead of the winter window.

Romano has indicated that Amorim’s tactical thinking could evolve if Semenyo arrives at Old Trafford. The head coach has consistently defended his 3-4-2-1 structure since taking charge, yet recent matches have shown greater flexibility, including the use of a back four. A switch to a 4-2-3-1 would appear logical, allowing Semenyo to operate on the left flank, Mbeumo on the right, and Matheus Cunha in a central supporting role behind Benjamin Sesko. Such a setup would also provide greater balance, while offering Amorim solutions as he juggles form, fitness, and competition for places across the front line.

Fletcher Could Make Full Man United Debut

Jack Fletcher is emerging as a genuine option for Manchester United’s senior side, with Ruben Amorim hinting that the teenage midfielder could be handed a full debut on Boxing Day against Newcastle. The 18-year-old, widely regarded as one of the academy’s standout prospects, made his first senior appearance at Villa Park, replacing Manuel Ugarte late on in a narrow defeat. His introduction came at a time when United’s midfield resources were stretched to the limit.

Amorim has been forced to rethink his options following injuries to both Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo. The manager explained that while neither issue was expected to be long-term, the timing had created an opportunity to assess alternative solutions. He suggested that Mainoo was likely to return sooner than the captain, but stressed that the squad must adapt in the meantime. Rather than focusing on the setbacks, Amorim indicated that these moments were valuable chances to expose young players to top-level demands.

The United boss said that Fletcher had performed well when called upon and deserved further consideration, adding that the club must be prepared to give space to emerging talents when circumstances allow. Shea Lacey, who also featured briefly at Villa Park, remains another attacking option, particularly with Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations. With senior figures sidelined and fixtures coming thick and fast, Fletcher’s calm introduction to first-team football may prove to be the beginning of a more regular role during a demanding festive schedule.