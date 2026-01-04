CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Leeds United

Manchester United are set to play their first match in 2026 and hopefully it will be a better start to the new year than the ending of the last one. Senne Lammens will be in goal against Leeds, and United will play in a back three again. Ayden Heaven will be in the middle, between Leny Yoro and captain Lisandro Martinez. Central midfield partnership remains the same – Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte – while Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw are this time wing-backs. Patrick Dorgu is again in an advanced position as he is in fine form, and he will be alongside Matheus Cunha. The two of them will be operating just behind Benjamin Sesko.