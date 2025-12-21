CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Aston Villa

Manchester United have arrived at the Villa Park and will be hoping to stop the in-form hosts. They will try to do so with Senne Lammens in goal and the unchanged back three that conceded four goals last time out – Ayden Heaven will be in the centre, with Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw the other two centre-backs. With Casemiro suspended due to yellow card accumulation, Manuel Ugarte steps in to form central midfield partnership with captain Bruno Fernandes. Patrick Dorgu returns to the fold as the left wingback which means Diogo Dalot can now move back to the right flank. Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha will be the two attacking midfielders, operating just behind Benjamin Sesko.