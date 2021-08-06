Manchester United Transfer News: PSG Focus On Messi, Not Pogba And That Is Important

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting closer to the start of the Premier League campaign, which is in exactly eight days when Leeds United will arrive at Old Trafford. But the summer transfer market is in full swing and it will remain there until the end of August, which means we could still see a lot of moves happening in and out of Man United. We already know that the club is looking to make a third significant signing this summer, but it remains to be seen whether that will be the arrival of Kieran Trippier at right-back or United will add another central midfielder and thus improve the spine of the team. Whatever happens there is probably going to happen closer to the end of the window, but let’s take a look at current news surrounding the club. One of them particularly applies to Paul Pogba.

Pogba Closer To Staying Due To Lionel Messi

Incredible news have come out of Barcelona, where it became obvious that the club will not be allowed to keep Lionel Messi at the club. Barcelona have made a terrible financial situation in which they cannot register a handful of players, due to having to follow La Liga rules in terms of money being spent and thus, Messi has to leave Camp Nou after 21 years. And while everyone is still in shock due to the manner in which Messi will leave the club he wanted to stay at for the rest of his career, he is now getting closer and closer to moving to Paris Saint-Germain! According to several media outlets, PSG are expected to make a formal offer to Messi’s father Jorge and all of this could be done already early next week. With Messi expected to earn in between 35 and 40 million euros per year while at PSG, it becomes clear the French super rich club will not be able to sign both him and, say, Paul Pogba in the same transfer window.

What Now For Pogba?

And that is very important news for Manchester United. There have been rumours of Pogba potentially leaving Old Trafford this summer, because he has entered the final year of his contract and no one really knows whether he would like to sign a new one or leave the club next summer as a free agent. French journalust Mohamed Bouhafsi even reported that Pogba would like to join PSG this summer, but that he has a good relationship with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and that he would not like to disrespect the club. This all points to the fact that Pogba will not openly ask for a move this summer and that he will wait and see what happens. And what could happen now is for PSG not to sign him, because Messi will be a huge strain on them, especially after they already signed players like Donnarumma, Hakimi, Wijnaldum and want to renew Kylian Mbappe’s contract.

Therefore, Paul Pogba is most probably set to stay at Old Trafford for the 2021-22 season, but not only that – his negotiating position could be slightly weaker. He might want to wait with the new contract and see if he could go to PSG for free next summer, but he might not want to wait for that after this Messi move…