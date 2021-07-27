Everything You Need To Know About Raphael Varane, New Manchester United Signing

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United will sign Raphael Varane as their second big signing of the 2021 summer transfer window. Jadon Sancho was the club’s priority, but once that deal was struck during the European championship, it all came towards securing a move for Raphael Varane. The Real Madrid centre-back will join the Red Devils very soon, as everything is now the matter of paperwork being done. That is why we are letting you know Raphael Varane, a player whose arrival at Old Trafford was 10 years in the making, since the times of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Martinique Origins And The Start At Lens

Raphael Varane was born in April 1993 in Lille. He has heritage from Martinique through his father Gaston, with Martinique being an island in the eastern Caribbean Sea, which is still an integral part in the French Republic. Varane started his progressional career at Lens in 2010 but did not stay there for long. He quickly showed all of his potential in the first season at the club. His first league match for Lens was in a 2-0 win after which he stayed in the team for the next nine matches, with Lens losing just once. In early 2011, clubs started paying attention to a teenager from France.

Sir Alex Wanted Him, Varane Told Zidane To Call Him Later

Manchester United were interested in signing Varane all the way back in 2011 when Sir Alex Ferguson was interested in him. He was just an 18-year-old with bags full of potential and it was reported in the English media that the deal might happen, as Ferguson has been really impressed with the young centre-back. However, Zinedine Zidane managed to bring Varane to Real Madrid, then still having a smaller role at the Santiago Bernabeu.

There is even a famous story of Zidane calling young Varane to talk to him about this possibility, but the player told the French legend to call him back later, because he was in the middle of studying for a very important exam. That did not come across as a negative thing for Zidane and soon afterwards, Varane arrived at Real Madrid at just 18 years old.

Ten Years At Real Madrid And 18 Trophies In The Process

There was some silly talk from Danny Mills that Varane will have to prove himself in the Premier League, but there is actually nothing for Varane to prove. He has already done so much and there is no doubt he will be a great signing for the Red Devils. During his 10 years at Real Madrid, Varane was a huge part of winning 18 trophies. And the list of them is just ridiculous. He won three La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, four FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, three Spanish Super Cups and one Copa del Rey trophy. He was in UEFA and FIFA teams of the year, Champions League’s squads of the season…

And yeah, there is that thing of being the World Cup winner with France in 2018. Not bad for a Manchester United signing.