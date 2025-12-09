Wolves 1-4 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United sidestepped a potential setback by defeating a Wolves side still searching for their first league victory of the campaign. Travelling to Molineux brought an air of unease among the supporters, given the hosts’ paltry two-point haul, yet United navigated the evening with composure and returned home with maximum points. Bruno Fernandes delivered a standout display, both opening and concluding the scoring in a match that tested United’s temperament more than the table suggested.

Further goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount settled proceedings and secured a valuable away success. The result lifted United to sixth place, marking a steady, if incomplete, upward trajectory in the league.

Bruno Shines Like He Used To

Fernandes arrived at Molineux without a goal in nine matches, his most recent one dating back to September’s win over Chelsea. His deeper tactical role has undoubtedly influenced his attacking output, yet this performance rekindled the version of Fernandes that once dictated matches with effortless authority. Over the course of the evening he not only scored twice, but also enhanced his assist total, underscoring his enduring value even when deployed further from the opposition’s box.

With four goals and six assists now registered in the Premier League, his contribution remains considerable given the positional adjustment demanded of him. This outing should also serve as a significant boost to his confidence at a time when United require their senior figures to set the tone.

Heaven Bounces Back After West Ham Match

Ayden Heaven’s previous start against West Ham resulted in an early booking and an interval substitution, prompting questions about his readiness for regular Premier League involvement. Amorim, however, opted to place trust in the 19-year-old again, selecting him at the heart of the defence despite the pressure of rectifying his earlier performance.

At Molineux, Heaven delivered a measured and composed display, showcasing maturity in possession and diligence without the ball. With Matthijs de Ligt unavailable, the teenager embraced the responsibility and offered a glimpse of his potential in a challenging environment.

Mainoo At Last

Kobbie Mainoo’s limited involvement this season has sparked constant debate, with Amorim facing persistent scrutiny over the midfielder’s absence from meaningful minutes. The discussion intensified after the West Ham match, especially given the manager’s pointed remarks about attacking resources. Nonetheless, at Molineux Mainoo finally appeared, introduced for the final 20 minutes to a warm reception from the travelling faithful, who had been urging his inclusion.

His arrival represented a symbolic moment as much as a practical one, signalling a potential shift towards greater opportunities. Still, Amorim judged it premature to introduce fellow academy talent Shea Lacey, whose senior debut remains on hold. For now, Mainoo’s cameo stands as a small step forward in a situation that has grown increasingly fractious.

Devils Still Need To Do Better

Despite the four-goal tally, larger concerns persist beneath the surface. Wolves, one of the poorest sides the division has witnessed, offered United leeway that stronger opponents will not. It is only the second time under Amorim that United have scored four goals in normal time, yet questions remain about their ability to sustain performance levels from start to finish.

With a full week before hosting Bournemouth at Old Trafford, United have an opportunity to address their inconsistency. Securing back-to-back victories will require a sharper, more cohesive showing, particularly if they are to maintain momentum in the hunt for European positions.