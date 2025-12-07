Wolverhampton vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United’s preparations for the meeting with Wolves were disrupted by the unexpected loss of Matthijs de Ligt, who suffered a late injury before the West Ham match. Ruben Amorim remained hopeful that the defender would recover in time for this fixture, and early indications suggested that the Netherlands international could return to the fold. Diogo Dalot, who appeared to take a knock on Thursday, was also expected to be cleared to play, although Harry Maguire and Benjamin Sesko remained sidelined until later in the month.

Matheus Cunha’s reappearance from a head injury offered a timely boost. He faced his former side having recorded 21 Premier League goal contributions for Wolves last season, though he had managed only one since arriving at Old Trafford. Amorim continued to rely on his versatility as the forward worked to rebuild confidence and rhythm after a disrupted start to life in Manchester.

Wolves, meanwhile, faced significant problems in midfield. Joao Gomes, linked heavily with United in recent weeks, was suspended after reaching the threshold for yellow cards. Marshall Munetsi, his natural deputy, also dropped out with a calf injury, leaving Rob Edwards with limited central options. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was expected to drop deeper alongside Andre. Injuries to Ladislav Krejci, Fer Lopez and Hugo Bueno created further uncertainty, while Rodrigo Gomes, Leon Chiwome and Daniel Bentley were confirmed absentees.

Form Guide

United’s inconsistency continued to frustrate supporters. After appearing to turn a corner, Amorim’s team again stumbled with an underwhelming draw at home to West Ham. A poor home defeat to a ten-man Everton side had already raised alarms, and gameweek fourteen concluded with United in eighth place. Results elsewhere threatened to drag them into the bottom half before kick-off at Molineux, highlighting how volatile their position had become.

However, away from Old Trafford, signs of resilience had emerged. United had claimed impressive victories at Liverpool and Crystal Palace, while also earning draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur. That run suggested a team capable of imposing itself in hostile environments, even if home performances continued to expose worrying flaws. Amorim sought to build on that steadiness, knowing that any long-term progress depended on consistency across all settings.

Wolves, by contrast, were enduring one of the bleakest spells in Premier League history. With only two points from fourteen matches, the Old Gold were on course to register the lowest points tally ever recorded in the competition. A 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest deepened concerns, leaving Rob Edwards’s side twelve points from safety. Their run of eight straight defeats in all competitions, and seven in the league, had been compounded by five consecutive matches without scoring, marking the longest scoreless losing streak in their league history.

Predicted Outcome

Given Wolves’ inability to win a league match this season, it was natural for some United supporters to worry that this might be the moment fortunes unexpectedly shifted. Nevertheless, we predict Manchester United will beat Wolves 3-1 and get those important points away from home.