Man United News: Mainoo And Zirkzee Departures Approaching

Three Clubs Interested In Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo has reached a firm conclusion about his future at Manchester United after accepting that a meaningful role under Ruben Amorim is unlikely. The midfielder has recorded only 171 Premier League minutes across nine substitute appearances, with his single start coming in the heavy Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby in August. Amorim had repeatedly stated that Mainoo needed to compete with Bruno Fernandes for a starting berth, and many observers sensed from the outset that the challenge bordered on impossible. His omission from Thursday’s matchday action pushed frustrations further, especially after Paul Scholes argued that the manager was, in his view, endangering the youngster’s trajectory.

Mainoo is now said to share that assessment entirely and has decided to seek a January departure to safeguard his prospects of earning a place in England’s World Cup plans. Reports from talkSPORT’s Alex Crook suggest that the midfielder is determined to leave mid-season, having already attempted unsuccessfully to secure a loan exit last summer. Crook added that the player’s belief in his own abilities has been dented by the handling of his development, prompting an urgency to restart his career in a setting where he would be afforded greater responsibility. Two current domestic champions have emerged as contenders: Napoli, who previously revived the fortunes of Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund, and Bayern Munich, where Mainoo would work alongside Harry Kane.

Such an outcome would undoubtedly disappoint supporters who regard Mainoo as one of United’s brightest academy products. Yet, given the limited opportunities placed before him, a well-calculated move may represent the most rational step for his long-term success.

Roma Doing Their Best To Get Zirkzee

AS Roma have intensified their pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee, submitting an initial offer that Manchester United swiftly rejected. Although INEOS had indicated that major mid-season exits were improbable, they have nonetheless left the door ajar for the forward’s departure. Their stance hinges on the nature of the deal, and Roma’s proposal – a loan for the remainder of the campaign with an obligation to buy should they qualify for the Champions League – fell short of United’s preference for a permanent transfer. Italian reports claim that Zirkzee has already expressed approval for a January switch to the Stadio Olimpico.

Zirkzee joined United in July 2024 for £36.5 million but has struggled to secure consistent involvement under Amorim this season. Injuries to Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko handed him a rare opportunity to start against Everton in late November, and he kept his place for the subsequent fixtures against Crystal Palace and West Ham, scoring in the win over Palace. Even so, he is fully aware that Sesko’s return will likely curtail his run in the line-up, particularly if he cannot produce regular contributions in the limited moments available to him.

A return to Serie A may provide the stability and confidence that have eluded him in England. The Italian league offers a less frenetic environment and, crucially, the platform to rebuild momentum without the relentless scrutiny associated with the Premier League.