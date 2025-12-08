CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Wolves

Manchester United are set to face so far the worst Premier League team this season and this is the team for the match against Wolves. Senne Lammens is in goal, while Ayden Heaven once more gets the start in the centre of the back three. Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw will be either side of him again, and the central midfield partnership is unchanged, too. This means Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes will be operating there, while the two wingbacks are also the same – Diogo Dalot on the left, and Amad Diallo on the right. The changes are up front – there is no Joshua Zirkzee up top but Matheus Cunha in his place to face his former club, with Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount operating behind him.