Manchester United vs Everton – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United emerged from their dramatic draw at Tottenham with further difficulties, as Benjamin Šeško suffered a knee issue that will rule him out for several weeks. The Slovenian was introduced only after the interval in north London, yet his setback adds to a growing list of enforced absences. Harry Maguire remains unavailable with a thigh complaint, while Lisandro Martínez edges closer to his long-awaited comeback. There are also concerns over Kobbie Mainoo, whose problem has not been detailed, and Matheus Cunha, who experienced a training mishap in midweek. With Šeško sidelined and Cunha facing a late fitness test, the expectation is that Amad Diallo and Joshua Zirkzee will join Bryan Mbeumo in the forward line once more. The Cameroonian has been directly involved in six league goals this season, more than any other United player, although he is yet to score or provide an assist against Everton in the competition. The situation leaves Ruben Amorim navigating an awkward balancing act, as he attempts to maintain momentum while managing dwindling attacking options.

Everton, meanwhile, are coping with their own setbacks. David Moyes confirmed that Merlin Röhl has undergone surgery to address a hernia and is unlikely to feature again until the festive period. He joins Nathan Patterson and Jarrad Branthwaite on the sidelines, the latter continuing to attract sustained interest from United. Despite this, the Merseysiders possess depth in forward areas, where Jack Grealish will hope his colleagues apply a more ruthless touch, having seen a succession of chances created by him go unused.

Form Guide

United have begun to resemble a far more resilient side since their chastening reverse against Brentford in late September. Amorim has overseen an upturn in results, collecting 11 points from a possible 15 thereafter. A maiden sequence of consecutive league victories under the Portuguese was followed by gritty draws at Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, with late interventions earning tangible rewards in both fixtures. Matthijs de Ligt’s stoppage-time leveller in north London lifted United into the top seven before the international hiatus, placing them within striking distance of the Champions League positions.

Everton also flourished ahead of the break, responding impressively to successive defeats by Manchester City and Tottenham. A resilient draw against an upwardly mobile Sunderland preceded a deserved home victory over Fulham, secured through two unconventional finishes from Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane. Those points have propelled Moyes’s team into a promising position, just three behind United, and only marginally adrift of Tottenham and Aston Villa. Memories of Everton’s heavy loss at Old Trafford last December will linger for many supporters, especially given that the Toffees have not triumphed away to United in the league since December 2013, when Moyes himself occupied the home dugout. Nevertheless, their recent performances hint at a side capable of unsettling the established order.

Predicted Outcome

Both sides have demonstrated an ability to recover within matches, yet neither has convincingly resolved their defensive fragilities. United’s vulnerability at the back suggests Everton will create opportunities, despite their continued search for a dependable focal point. Therefore, we predict Manchester United will get a much needed 2-1 win.