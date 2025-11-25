Manchester United 0-1 Everton: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United’s five-match unbeaten sequence came to a halt on the anniversary of Ruben Amorim’s first match at the helm, as Everton edged a dull contest 1-0 at Old Trafford. The hosts were sluggish following the November international recess and were duly punished by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s decisive strike, despite playing against 10 men for much of the evening after Idrissa Gueye’s unusual dismissal for striking his own teammate. United, lacking tempo and invention, looked short of sharpness and paid a stiff price for such lethargy.

Zirkzee Misses His Chance To Shine

With Benjamin Sesko sidelined for a month and Matheus Cunha unavailable through injury, Amorim reshuffled his forward line and handed Joshua Zirkzee a rare opportunity to start. The Dutchman has been widely linked with a departure due to his minimal involvement this term, so this fixture represented a significant chance to impress. Nevertheless, he struggled for rhythm, appearing tentative in possession and lacking conviction in decisive moments. The 24-year-old required a standout performance given the broader context, especially with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations over winter. Instead, he failed to grasp the moment, leaving Amorim with more uncertainty rather than reassurance. Such missed opportunities could prove costly in the coming weeks as the squad prepares for a demanding period.

The Back Three Still Unresolved

A full year into Amorim’s tenure, supporters are now thoroughly familiar with his preferred tactical blueprint. Since his opening match against Ipswich Town, the head coach has remained loyal to his 3-4-2-1 framework, rarely deviating from the structure regardless of opponent or circumstance. This steadfast approach once again drew criticism, especially as United laboured against a depleted Everton side. The decision to persist with a back three, even after gaining a numerical advantage, raised eyebrows. Pundits questioned whether greater attacking ambition was required, with Gary Neville openly urging Luke Shaw to advance more aggressively from his left centre-back berth. Yet, United remained rigid in their shape, lacking the imagination needed to stretch a compact defensive block.

United Struggle Against Deep Blocks Again

Manchester United’s recurring difficulties against conservative opposition resurfaced in painful fashion. Everton produced only three efforts all night, converting their sole attempt on target, while United mustered 20 shots without reward. Jordan Pickford seldom appeared troubled, and the final whistle drew muted fury from home supporters who had witnessed another wasteful outing.

Throughout the season, United have underperformed their expected goals tally, and this encounter served as another reminder of the side’s blunt edge. Composure deserted the home side in advanced positions, as rushed finishing and poor decision-making undermined their superiority in territory. Teams happy to sit deep have consistently frustrated United, forcing them to construct rather than counter. For a club aiming to re-establish itself among the elite, this continued inability to dismantle organised defences is deeply concerning.

A Year Under Amorim

This fixture marked the exact date of Amorim’s first match in charge, offering a natural point of reflection. Despite reaching the Europa League final, the broader narrative has been far less encouraging, highlighted by a surprisingly low finish in the league last term. The promise imagined upon his arrival has yet to fully materialise. Following this defeat, Amorim has overseen 55 matches, with a record of 22 wins, 22 losses and 11 draws, averaging just 1.40 points per match. The league numbers paint an even bleaker picture: 39 top-flight fixtures have returned only 12 victories and 45 total points. Such statistics underline the magnitude of the challenge ahead. United require significant progress, and quickly.