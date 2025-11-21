Man United Push To Get Casemiro Replacement Ready

How Man United Tried To Sign Lavia

Manchester United explored the possibility of bringing Romeo Lavia to Old Trafford during their summer negotiations with Chelsea over Alejandro Garnacho. The idea emerged from Jason Wilcox, who suggested the midfielder as part of the broader discussions between the clubs. Wilcox had previously worked at Southampton and Manchester City, which gave him an established relationship with Lavia and a clear sense of the player’s potential.

According to MailSport, both clubs discussed several names throughout the lengthy dialogue before Chelsea completed the £40 million deal for Garnacho on a seven-year contract. Although the suggestion of a move for Lavia was floated, United ultimately chose not to pursue him. His injury record was considered too significant a risk, especially for a team seeking reliability in key areas of the pitch. Since joining Chelsea in 2023, he has missed 71 matches across all competitions, with 54 of those absences coming in the Premier League. This left him restricted to just 21 league appearances and 12 starts.

Those concerns have persisted into the current campaign. Lavia has already been sidelined for six of Chelsea’s opening fixtures, which reinforces the perception that he remains an uncertain option for any manager. His reputation as one of Europe’s most gifted young midfielders dates back to his time at Southampton, when he attracted widespread interest and even rejected a move to Liverpool. Yet the persistent fitness issues continue to overshadow his undoubted ability.

Devils Pushing For Casemiro Replacement

Manchester United are preparing for sweeping changes in midfield, with Elliot Anderson emerging as a leading candidate to succeed Casemiro. After restructuring the attack last summer, attention has turned to refreshing the centre of the pitch ahead of the 2026 window. The club are monitoring several young Premier League midfielders who could inject energy and long-term stability, with Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Anderson identified as the main options under review.

Many within the club see Anderson as the standout choice. Reporting from Paul Hirst suggests United are tracking the Nottingham Forest midfielder closely, although his valuation has now risen to roughly £100 million. United are not alone in their pursuit, as Liverpool and Newcastle are also keeping tabs on the situation. Newcastle in particular may explore the possibility of bringing their former academy graduate back, having sold him in 2024 due to PSR obligations.

A January transfer is viewed as highly improbable. Forest are unwilling to negotiate mid-season, and United as well as other suitors may struggle to finance such a substantial deal at this stage. Meanwhile, the club have already decided that Casemiro will depart at the end of the campaign. The Brazilian turns 34 in February, and INEOS have no intention of triggering the option to extend his contract for an additional year. With significant interest from Saudi Arabia, a move in that direction appears increasingly likely once his spell at Old Trafford concludes.

Casemiro has enjoyed an impressive resurgence under Ruben Amorim, becoming an important figure in the current system. Yet there is recognition that this form may not be sustainable, given the demanding nature of his role and the physical decline seen in prior seasons. United believe it is prudent to make the change while he remains on a high, allowing the midfield to evolve with younger, more durable profiles.