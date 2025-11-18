Man United News: Sesko Injury Not Too Bad, Vitek Delights Devils

Sesko To Miss Few Weeks Of Action

Benjamin Sesko is expected to face only a short lay-off after sustaining an injury shortly before the international break. The Manchester United forward was forced off during the second half of the clash with Tottenham Hotspur, lasting just 32 minutes before he could not continue. His withdrawal left United a man down for the closing stages, as Ruben Amorim had already made all his substitutions, although a late intervention from Matthijs de Ligt secured a point after Spurs’ comeback.

Amorim offered no immediate clarity on Sesko’s condition and stressed that scans were required to understand the extent of the problem. Those assessments have now taken place, and the Slovenian will miss only a few weeks, with an anticipated return to training at the start of December. If his recovery remains on track, he could rejoin the squad in time for a challenging run of festive fixtures that will require depth and consistency.

Sesko will certainly miss the home meeting with Everton next Monday. United then travel to Crystal Palace on 30 November, followed by a home match against West Ham on 4 December and a visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers on 8 December. In his absence, Amorim will rely on Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while using either Mason Mount or Amad Diallo in more advanced attacking roles to cover the shortage up front.

Could Vitek Fight For His Place At United?

Manchester United hold growing confidence that Radek Vitek may soon compete for a starting role at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old goalkeeper, who came through the ranks after joining from Olomouc in 2020, has developed steadily through the youth system and gained valuable experience through loan spells at Accrington, Blau Weiss Linz, and now Bristol City. His current campaign in the Championship has been particularly impressive, with five clean sheets in 15 appearances and a series of strong performances that have helped his team’s promotion push.

According to club insider Sully, INEOS have been pleased with Vitek’s progress and note that he has already become a favourite among Bristol City supporters. United intend to bring him back next summer, a decision that would likely signal the end of Altay Bayindir’s time at the club. The long-term aim is for Vitek to challenge Senne Lammens, who has already earned admiration from fans and is viewed as a major upgrade in the position.

After two turbulent seasons for United’s goalkeepers, the emergence of Lammens and the promise shown by Vitek offer a more stable outlook for the department. If the Czech youngster proves to be a dependable option, United could finally put an end to the uncertainty surrounding the role. Although Vitek has played down the likelihood of an imminent return, preferring to remain modest about his prospects, his progress suggests that he may have a genuine opportunity in the near future.